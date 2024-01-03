en English
Food

Slippery Rock University Tackles Food Insecurity Amid Rising National Concerns

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
Slippery Rock University Tackles Food Insecurity Amid Rising National Concerns

Food insecurity, a pressing concern at Slippery Rock University (SRU) and beyond, has been spotlighted by the SRU Student Government Association. In 2019, a disquieting 30% of SRU’s residential students grappled with food insecurity, a figure that pales in comparison to the national average of 50% among college students. The devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened poverty and hunger both locally and nationwide.

Tackling Food Insecurity Beyond Empty Cupboards

Mark Yankasky, an AmeriCorps volunteer at SRU, shed light on the broader implications of food insecurity. It goes beyond simply having no food in the cupboard; it extends to situations where students are unable to assemble a nutritious meal with the available ingredients. Yankasky underscored the prevalent stigma around poverty during college years and emphasized the pressing need for increased awareness and equitable resource allocation.

Raising Awareness and Advocacy

To tackle this issue, SRU’s Institute for Nonprofit Leadership hosted a week-long awareness campaign. The event roster boasted documentary screenings, food justice panels, and a countywide food drive. The food drive aimed to bridge the gap between the affluent and the needy, redistributing food to those who need it the most. Students also made their voices heard, advocating for their food-insecure peers. They penned letters to State Representative Mike Kelly, advocating for robust support for anti-hunger programs in the forthcoming 2023 Farm Bill.

SRU’s Supportive Initiatives

In response to the urgent issue, SRU has rolled out several initiatives to support food-insecure students. The university’s RockPantry+, an SGA sponsored food pantry, is one such effort. Additionally, SRU has forged partnerships with local food pantries, including Bob’s Cupboard, to ensure that students have access to food when they need it.

Food Social Issues United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

