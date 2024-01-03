Slice Brothers Pizza Hits a Home Run with New Watch Bar in St. Paul

Slice Brothers Pizza, a beloved local eatery, is broadening its horizons with an exciting new venture—the Slice Brothers Watch Bar, in the bustling heart of downtown St. Paul. This new undertaking marks the fifth establishment for the rapidly growing company, which has successfully launched four other spots over the past four years.

More Than Just Pizza

The Slice Brothers Watch Bar promises to offer more than the company’s signature pizza-by-the-slice and popular delivery services. The new location will boast a comfortable sit-down area, equipped with over 20 television screens and a fully stocked bar—making it a perfect spot for sports enthusiasts and event-goers. Formerly occupied by Red’s Savoy, a casualty of the pandemic, the space in Treasure Island Center is set to undergo a complete transformation.

Designed for Comfort

With a generous area ranging from 2,500 to 3,000 square feet, the watch bar will comfortably accommodate 50-60 patrons. As an added bonus, the location will also feature an inviting outdoor patio, offering a refreshing al fresco dining experience. But, the element of surprise doesn’t end here. The Slice Brothers are stepping up their game by introducing new menu items at their latest location. Customers can look forward to savoring scrumptious chicken wings, tantalizing garlic knots, and refreshing salads—items which will eventually find their way into menus at other Slice locations.

Success Rooted in Community

Co-owner Hosie Thurmond attributes the success of Slice Brothers to the unwavering support from the Neighborhood Development Center (NDC) and the diverse demographics they serve. This symbiotic relationship with the community has been instrumental in the company’s growth. The grand opening of the new location is anticipated in February, with Thurmond expressing keen interest in aligning the launch with Black History Month, thereby further echoing the company’s commitment to community engagement.