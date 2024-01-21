Sleep: The Underrated Cornerstone of Health – A Perspective from Neurologist Dr. Evelina Pajėdienė

In an era where time is a scarce commodity, sleep often takes the backseat. Yet, as neurologist Dr. Evelina Pajėdienė of the Neurology Clinic of Kaunas Clinics, Lithuania, emphasizes, it is sleep that often holds the key to our well-being and quality of life. The importance of sleep and its impact on our health has been gaining attention, both within the medical community and among the general public. It is no longer viewed as a mere routine but as an essential component of a holistic health approach.

The Sleep Crisis

Dr. Pajėdienė notes a rising trend of sleep disorders, driven by factors such as stress, anxiety, weight gain, and changes in life conditions. The pandemic has exacerbated the situation, with many reporting disrupted sleep patterns. As a result, there is an increasing interest in sleep hygiene, a set of practices that promote healthy sleep.

"We have seen a significant increase in the number of people seeking help for sleep disorders," says Dr. Pajėdienė. "Good quality sleep is not just about the number of hours. It's a complex biological process that affects our physical and mental health, our performance, and our quality of life."

The Role of Sleep Laboratories

Diagnosing sleep disorders is a challenge but sleep laboratories are playing a crucial role. These specialized facilities use a series of tests to monitor sleep stages and cycles to identify disruptions in the sleep pattern. One such disorder is narcolepsy, a long-term neurological condition that affects a person's control over sleep and wakefulness. For those suffering from such conditions, early diagnosis can be life-changing.

Improving Sleep Hygiene

Improving sleep quality isn't just about treating disorders. It's also about cultivating good sleep habits, or sleep hygiene. Dr. Pajėdienė suggests maintaining regular sleep schedules, creating a sleep-friendly environment, and avoiding stimulating activities and substances before sleep. The neurologist also emphasizes the importance of physical activity, stress management, and a balanced diet, all of which can contribute to better sleep.

"Sleep should be a priority, not an afterthought," Dr. Pajėdienė advises. "By implementing good sleep hygiene and seeking help when needed, we can improve our sleep quality and, in turn, our overall health and well-being."