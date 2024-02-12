Skyrocketing Date Prices in Bangladesh: A Call for Fairness During Ramadan

The soaring price of dates in Bangladesh, a staple during the holy month of Ramadan, has ignited a wave of discontent among importers and consumers alike. The Bangladesh Fresh Fruits Importers Association (BFFIA) attributes this surge to the customs department's inflated assessment values for import duties, which they claim are nearly three times the actual cost.
Disparity Between Assessed and Market Values
The BFFIA has voiced its concerns over the stark disparity between the assessed values set by customs and the prevailing international market prices. This discrepancy has led to an unprecedented doubling of tariffs on dates, making them increasingly unaffordable for the average consumer.
Mohammad Anwar Hossain, the general secretary of BFFIA, expressed his dismay, stating, "The assessed values do not align with the current market prices. This is causing a ripple effect, leading to a sharp increase in the wholesale prices of dates."
Urgent Call for Revision of Assessed Values
Importers are urgently calling upon the customs department to revise the assessment values to reflect the actual market prices. They argue that this adjustment is crucial to ensure fair pricing and accessibility, especially during Ramadan when demand for dates skyrockets.
"If the situation continues, it could lead to a shortage during Ramadan," warned Hossain. "We are urging the customs department to take immediate action to prevent this from happening."
Stagnant Prices Despite Duty Rationalization
Despite the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in Bangladesh recently reducing import duties on essential items like rice, sugar, edible oils, and dates, market surveys indicate that the duty rationalization has yet to impact prices. While the prices of some essential products have continued to rise, dates have remained at their inflated prices.
Consumer groups are now calling for the complete waiver of duties on essential items to stabilize the market. They argue that this measure would not only make these items more affordable but also curb the rampant inflation that has been plaguing the country.
As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the customs department and the NBR. The decisions they make in the coming days could have far-reaching implications for both importers and consumers in Bangladesh.
The story of the soaring date prices is not just about economics; it is a tale of tradition, faith, and the struggle for fairness in the face of adversity. As the countdown to Ramadan begins, the hope is that a resolution will be reached soon, ensuring that this beloved fruit remains within reach for all.