Food

Six Hot Beverages to Warm Up Your Winter and Boost Health

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:46 am EST


As winter’s chill descends and frosty winds sweep across the landscape, comfort is sought in the warmth of hot beverages. Health experts have curated a list of six delightful hot drinks that not only ward off the cold but also offer a plethora of health benefits. These potations range from traditional teas to spiced coffees and milks, each with its unique set of benefits and sensory delights.

Embrace the Warm Infusion of Kahwa

First on the list is Kahwa, a traditional green tea hailing from the snow-touched valleys of Kashmir. This brew is a symphony of spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and saffron, each lending a unique note to the final infusion. The warming effect of Kahwa is renowned, often consumed to alleviate cold symptoms and bolster overall well-being.

Coffee with a Twist of Cinnamon

For those seeking a caffeine boost with added health perks, coffee with cinnamon is an excellent choice. The cinnamon not only enhances the flavor of the coffee but also offers antioxidant benefits, making this beverage a tasty and healthful option.

Herbal Teas: A Caffeine-free Alternative

For those preferring caffeine-free options, herbal teas are a godsend. Mint and ginger tea, as well as honey ginger tea, provide a warming sensation while contributing to health in various ways. These teas aid digestion, boost immunity, and are abundant in antioxidants.

Turmeric Milk: A Golden Elixir

Another recommendation is turmeric milk, a golden elixir recognized for its anti-inflammatory properties and benefits to joint health. Inclusive of all dietary preferences, a vegan variant is also available, offering the same healthful advantages without the use of dairy.

Warm Lemon Water: Simple yet Effective

Completing the list is warm lemon water, a simple yet effective beverage for hydration and immune system support. Its simplicity belies its effectiveness, making it an easy addition to any daily routine.

In their final note, the health experts remind us that while these beverages offer numerous benefits, they should be consumed in moderation. It is also essential for individuals with specific health issues or allergies to consult with a healthcare provider before incorporating these drinks into their diets.

Food Lifestyle
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector.

