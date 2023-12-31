Six Expert-Recommended Hot Beverages to Keep You Warm and Healthy This Winter

As the mercury drops and frost begins to pattern the windows, we instinctively reach for comforting, warming beverages to stave off the chill. However, beyond providing warmth, these drinks can also play a crucial role in maintaining our health during the colder months. In this article, we explore six hot beverages, recommended by health experts, that not only keep you warm but offer a multitude of health benefits, and aid in preventing wintertime dehydration, a condition easily overlooked amidst the cold.

1. Kahwa Tea: A Dash of Traditional Warmth

This traditional Kashmiri brew, made with green tea, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and saffron, is known for its warming effect on the body. It is also acknowledged for its ability to combat ailments such as cold, cough, and chest congestion. The tea’s medley of spices and herbs lends it a unique flavor and a health boost that’s perfect for frosty mornings.

2. Coffee with Cinnamon: A Modern Twist

For the coffee aficionados, try an americano with a dash of cinnamon. The combination not only enhances the taste but also combines the antioxidant benefits of both coffee and cinnamon. This modern concoction may boost the immune system and reduce inflammation, making it a comforting and healthful choice.

3. Herbal Teas: Caffeine-free Warmth

Herbal teas, including mint, ginger, and honey ginger tea, provide a caffeine-free alternative that is not short on warmth or health benefits. Known for their digestive, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting properties, these teas are an ideal companion for a cold winter evening.

4. Turmeric Milk: A Soothing Blend

Turmeric milk, a blend of anti-inflammatory turmeric, ginger, and other spices, is a time-tested remedy for sore throats and colds. For those following a plant-based diet, a vegan version can be made using an assortment of nuts and seeds. This golden milk is not only a treat for the taste buds but also a remedy for common winter ailments.

5. Warm Lemon Water: A Simple Hydrating Solution

Last but not least, warm lemon water is the simplest way to hydrate and receive a vitamin C boost in one go. This quick and easy solution is perfect for those who prefer a less complicated approach to their winter beverages.