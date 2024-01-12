en English
Business

Sindh Food Authority Seals Substandard Ghee Factory in Hyderabad

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Sindh Food Authority Seals Substandard Ghee Factory in Hyderabad

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) in Hyderabad, led by Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain, conducted a raid on a domestic factory producing substandard ghee, resulting in the factory’s sealing and destruction of four maunds of the inferior product. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Panyari police station, where the factory operatives retaliated against the SFA team with sticks, forcing the authorities to resist and causing the assailants to flee.

Cracking Down on Substandard Production

The SFA did not only seal the factory but also confiscated the equipment used for the production of the substandard ghee. This decisive move demonstrates the authority’s determination to mitigate the production and sale of inferior quality and unhealthy food products. Deputy Director of the SFA Hyderabad, Fida Hussain Khoso, spearheaded the operation and expressed the SFA’s commitment to taking stringent action against those involved in the production and sale of such products.

A Firm Stance Against Food Adulteration

Director General of the SFA, Agha Fakhar Hussain, echoed the sentiments of his deputy. He reiterated the SFA’s commitment to taking firm actions against those involved in food adulteration. Hussain’s stern warning serves as a signal to potential violators of the consequences of their actions and a reminder to the public of the SFA’s dedication to ensuring the provision of healthy and standard-compliant food products.

Ensuring Public Health and Safety

The actions of the SFA in Hyderabad are a testament to the authority’s mission to protect the public from unhealthy and substandard food products. By cracking down on factories producing inferior products and taking a firm stance against food adulteration, the SFA is making significant strides in ensuring public health and safety.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

