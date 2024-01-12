en English
Business

Sincere Cider: A Tale of Resilience and Authenticity Amid a Pandemic

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
In the heart of the Bay Area, sommelier-turned-cidermaker, Bex Pezzullo, faced the pandemic head-on, launching her brand, Sincere Cider, and traversing 20,000 miles in a camper van to promote it. The brand, born amidst crisis, now flourishes throughout California and Nevada, with a repertoire of core year-round and seasonal ciders.

Weathering the Pandemic

While COVID-19 posed significant challenges to many businesses, Pezzullo took an innovative approach to marketing her hard cider. Switching to online sales and broadening her distribution, she managed to keep her venture afloat in turbulent times. Her proactive and resolute approach ensured Sincere Cider’s survival and growth.

Community and Authenticity at the Core

Pezzullo’s commitment to authenticity and community support is evident in her business model. She produces her cider in shared-use facilities across Napa, Lodi, and San Jose, ensuring that Sincere Cider remains a local product deeply rooted in the communities it serves. Her focus is not merely on selling cider, but on showing up for the communities where her cider is enjoyed.

A Unique Blend and a Strong Stand

Coming from a wine background, Pezzullo has crafted her ciders with the finesse of fruit-based fermentations. Using fresh-pressed Washington apples, botanicals, and single-strength juices, she has created a unique blend that stands out in the market. Additionally, Sincere Cider supports various causes, including reforestation through One Tree Planted, and LGBTQ+ organizations like Way Out and Queer Life Space, cementing its position as a socially responsible brand.

Despite the obstacles, Pezzullo continues her mission, hinting at the possibility of hitting the road once more with her camper van. In the face of adversity, Sincere Cider has emerged as a testament to resilience, innovation, and sincere commitment to community and authenticity.

Business Food
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

