Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee Returns to Its Roots Amid Multiple Relocations

In a testament to resilience and adaptability, Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee, a beloved hawker stall in Singapore, has returned to its original vicinity after a series of relocations and operational hurdles. The stall, fondly run by ‘Papa Tan’ and his wife, endured a temporary closure and management issues at a new site in Redhill, prompting them to move closer to their former location at Sim Lim Square.

A Journey of Relocations

Having served mouth-watering Bak Chor Mee for nearly two decades at Broadway Food Court in Sim Lim Square, the stall faced closure in late 2022 due to the end of their lease. The owners announced a reopening at Blk 55 Lengkok Bahru in Redhill in October 2022 but had to shutter once more within a month due to operational complications. On November 18, they declared the closure to be permanent, expressing their intent to find a new location.

Return to Origins

By December 21, Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee had found a new home at Bistro8Kelantan Lane, a spot closer to their original site. The relocation was not only motivated by the management issues at Redhill but also by the calls of their customers for a return to familiarity. The move appears to have been a success, with 40% of their former customers visiting the stall within a week of its reopening.

A Commitment to Customers

In a display of unwavering commitment to their loyal patrons, the owners have vowed to maintain stable prices, which have not seen significant increases in over a decade. Despite the stall’s journey and the changes it has undergone, this pledge is an expression of deep appreciation for the customers who have stuck with them through thick and thin. Today, Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee is up and running at Bistro8Kelantan Lane with operational hours from 8 am to 5 pm, or until they are sold out.