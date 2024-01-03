en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee Returns to Its Roots Amid Multiple Relocations

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee Returns to Its Roots Amid Multiple Relocations

In a testament to resilience and adaptability, Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee, a beloved hawker stall in Singapore, has returned to its original vicinity after a series of relocations and operational hurdles. The stall, fondly run by ‘Papa Tan’ and his wife, endured a temporary closure and management issues at a new site in Redhill, prompting them to move closer to their former location at Sim Lim Square.

A Journey of Relocations

Having served mouth-watering Bak Chor Mee for nearly two decades at Broadway Food Court in Sim Lim Square, the stall faced closure in late 2022 due to the end of their lease. The owners announced a reopening at Blk 55 Lengkok Bahru in Redhill in October 2022 but had to shutter once more within a month due to operational complications. On November 18, they declared the closure to be permanent, expressing their intent to find a new location.

Return to Origins

By December 21, Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee had found a new home at Bistro8Kelantan Lane, a spot closer to their original site. The relocation was not only motivated by the management issues at Redhill but also by the calls of their customers for a return to familiarity. The move appears to have been a success, with 40% of their former customers visiting the stall within a week of its reopening.

A Commitment to Customers

In a display of unwavering commitment to their loyal patrons, the owners have vowed to maintain stable prices, which have not seen significant increases in over a decade. Despite the stall’s journey and the changes it has undergone, this pledge is an expression of deep appreciation for the customers who have stuck with them through thick and thin. Today, Sim Lim Square Bak Chor Mee is up and running at Bistro8Kelantan Lane with operational hours from 8 am to 5 pm, or until they are sold out.

0
Business Food Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Samsung's Early Unpacked Event to Unveil Galaxy S24 Series

By Waqas Arain

Iran's Aquatic Exports Surge, Reaching $235 Million in 2022

By Momen Zellmi

BT Customer's Broadband Installation Ordeal Highlights Potential Hidden Costs

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Government Eases SEZ IT Hardware Transfer Rules

By Dil Bar Irshad

Malaysia Sees Rising Demand for Halal Certification: Jakim Reports 4% ...
@Business · 2 mins
Malaysia Sees Rising Demand for Halal Certification: Jakim Reports 4% ...
heart comment 0
C4X Discovery Holdings Receives $11 Million Payment from AstraZeneca in Major Milestone

By Ebenezer Mensah

C4X Discovery Holdings Receives $11 Million Payment from AstraZeneca in Major Milestone
Mackie’s of Scotland Sees Sweet Success with a 15% Increase in Turnover

By Nitish Verma

Mackie's of Scotland Sees Sweet Success with a 15% Increase in Turnover
January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover

By Ayesha Mumtaz

January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover
Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain ‘Good Landlords’

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain 'Good Landlords'
Latest Headlines
World News
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
42 seconds
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
57 seconds
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
58 seconds
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
1 min
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
1 min
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
2 mins
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
2 mins
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
2 mins
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
Sammy Guevara Opens Up About His Battle with Concussion
2 mins
Sammy Guevara Opens Up About His Battle with Concussion
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
36 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app