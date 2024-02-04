Silvio's Brazilian BBQ Bids Farewell After 15 Years of Serving the Community

Silvio's Brazilian BBQ, a cherished culinary landmark at Pier Plaza, wound up its 15-year journey with a poignant farewell party on Sunday. The establishment, renowned for its Brazilian-infused barbecue fare, has been a constant in the region, its absence sure to be felt by the community.

A Taste of Brazil in the Heart of the City

The restaurant, christened after co-owner Silvio Correa, was famed for its Carnival Plate, a medley of barbecued chicken, tri-tip, and sausage. This signature offering, a flavorful encapsulation of Brazilian cuisine, was a crowd favorite, making Silvio's Brazilian BBQ a must-visit spot for food enthusiasts and casual diners alike.

A Farewell on Their Own Terms

Co-owner Doug Howarth, who recently added an MBA to his credentials, expressed that the decision to shutter the restaurant was made on their terms and in their timeframe. This strategic move, he stated, was a step towards a fresh chapter in his professional journey. With his newly acquired business knowledge, Howarth is poised to venture into the world of business consulting, ready to make an impact in a new domain.

A Toast to Memories and a Fond Farewell

The farewell party served as an opportunity for long-standing patrons to reminisce about the memories crafted within the restaurant's walls over the years. It was also a chance for the community to say their goodbyes to a local favorite. The emotions of the event were immortalized in a photograph taken by Tony Droxton, cementing the closure of an era and the beginning of a new one.