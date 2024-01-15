Sidekick Soda: New Zealand's Natural Soft Drink Wins Over Health-Conscious Consumers

A mother-and-son duo from the picturesque town of Wānaka, New Zealand, Fiona Tomlinson and Rogie Tomlinson-Gillies, have launched an innovative beverage brand, Sidekick Soda. The natural soft drink range, infused with authentic New Zealand apple cider vinegar, is now gracing the shelves of retailers across New Zealand, Australia, and the USA.

A Healthier Beverage Option

Targeting health-conscious consumers, particularly the Generation Z, Sidekick Soda presents itself as a healthier alternative to traditional soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. The soft drink range contains approximately half the daily recommended dose of apple cider vinegar, a natural ingredient known for its health benefits. The brand's core appeal lies in its commitment to offering non-alcoholic and low-sugar options, catering to the shifting preferences of today's consumers.

Flavors Infused with New Zealand's Finest

The range features three vibrant flavors, all made from real fruit, organic New Zealand apple cider vinegar, and pure New Zealand honey. Each bottle encapsulates the taste of New Zealand's fresh and natural produce, presenting a delightful blend that can be enjoyed as a refreshing soft drink or as a mixer for mocktails and cocktails.

A Timely Launch Aligned with Consumer Trends

The launch of Sidekick Soda aligns remarkably with a recent study by the University of Otago. The study suggests that Gen Zers are consuming less alcohol than previous generations, primarily for health and social reasons. Sidekick Soda's natural and low-sugar profile fits perfectly within this emerging trend, offering a contemporary twist to beverage consumption.

Before the inception of Sidekick Soda, the Tomlinsons enjoyed success with their Damson Collection Plum Liqueur, which clinched the title of World's Best Fruit Liqueur at the World Liqueur Awards in 2020. Riding on the crest of this success, Sidekick Soda is all set to captivate the global beverage market. The beverage is currently available in selected cafes and supermarkets, with a recommended retail price of $5.90 per bottle.