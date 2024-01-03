en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Shreveport Loses a Culinary Gem: Well-Fed Louisiana Announces Closure

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Shreveport Loses a Culinary Gem: Well-Fed Louisiana Announces Closure

In a heartrending revelation, Well-Fed Louisiana, a cherished eatery in the Highland area of Shreveport, has declared its imminent closure. Renowned for its vegan and gluten-free cuisine, the restaurant has been a staple in the community for the past seven years. The announcement was made through a poignant Facebook post, expressing the team’s mixed feelings and gratitude for the unwavering support they’ve received over the years.

Final Call at Well-Fed Louisiana

The restaurant’s last day of service will be on March 2nd. The team has extended an invitation to all patrons to join them in making the remaining days a celebration of shared memories and good food. The closure of this family-owned venture adds to the growing list of local businesses shutting their doors in Shreveport, casting a shadow over the city’s culinary landscape.

A Community’s Loss

Well-Fed Louisiana has been more than just a restaurant; it has been a part of countless celebrations, milestones, and everyday lives of the community. The loss of this beloved establishment, which has catered to palates of not just vegans but also non-vegans, is felt deeply among its loyal customers.

Gratitude and Goodbyes

As the final day approaches, the team at Well-Fed Louisiana extends their heartfelt thanks to the community for their support and patronage. They also express their hope to create lasting memories with their customers before the final closure. The closure of this unique spot will leave a void in the hearts of many, marking the end of an era of delicious, wholesome food and warm camaraderie.

0
Food United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
4 mins ago
Pitmaster Willow Villarreal to Open New Restaurant in Houston
Acclaimed pitmaster Willow Villarreal, in collaboration with his partner Jasmine Barela, is venturing into an exciting new gastronomic enterprise in the Near East End of Houston. The dynamic duo has officially signed a letter of intent with Romulus Development, a project spearheaded by the father-son architect team, Tim and David Cisneros. Their agenda: to transform
Pitmaster Willow Villarreal to Open New Restaurant in Houston
Swiss International Air Lines Serves a Taste of Switzerland at 35,000 Feet
20 mins ago
Swiss International Air Lines Serves a Taste of Switzerland at 35,000 Feet
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Serves Game-Night Feasts with Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box
24 mins ago
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Serves Game-Night Feasts with Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box
Carrefour Stops Selling PepsiCo Products in Stand Against Price Increases
16 mins ago
Carrefour Stops Selling PepsiCo Products in Stand Against Price Increases
The Absent Fast Food Chains: Florida's Untapped Culinary Potential
16 mins ago
The Absent Fast Food Chains: Florida's Untapped Culinary Potential
Mediterranean Diet Named No. 1 Overall Diet for 2024: U.S. News and World Report
18 mins ago
Mediterranean Diet Named No. 1 Overall Diet for 2024: U.S. News and World Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
14 seconds
Democracy vs Autocracy: The Global Political Landscape in 2024
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
25 seconds
Congressman Davidson Proposes Significant Change in Drawing Congressional Districts
Georgia's 2020 Election Rolls: Investigation Reveals Major Inconsistencies
26 seconds
Georgia's 2020 Election Rolls: Investigation Reveals Major Inconsistencies
Dry January: Grand Rapids Bars Embrace Mocktails Amid Health Trend
36 seconds
Dry January: Grand Rapids Bars Embrace Mocktails Amid Health Trend
Tennessee Court Upholds Confidentiality of Harassment Investigation Records
46 seconds
Tennessee Court Upholds Confidentiality of Harassment Investigation Records
Breaking the Chains of Isolation in Law Enforcement: The CODE 4 Approach
1 min
Breaking the Chains of Isolation in Law Enforcement: The CODE 4 Approach
Minnesota Vikings Players Shine in NFL Pro Bowl Voting
1 min
Minnesota Vikings Players Shine in NFL Pro Bowl Voting
Disparity and Neglect: A Deep Dive into Turkey's Dental Health Care Utilization in 2019
1 min
Disparity and Neglect: A Deep Dive into Turkey's Dental Health Care Utilization in 2019
Martha's Vineyard Commission Meeting to Discuss Housing Crisis; Vineyard Wind 1 Project Delayed
3 mins
Martha's Vineyard Commission Meeting to Discuss Housing Crisis; Vineyard Wind 1 Project Delayed
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
53 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app