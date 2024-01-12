en English
Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor’s Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Shraddha Kapoor’s Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene

The Bollywood industry is no stranger to eccentric fashion statements, but actress Shraddha Kapoor has managed to infuse her gastronomic passions into the realm of style, particularly through her handbags. Known for her vibrant and quirky fashion approach, Kapoor’s recent sartorial selections have garnered attention and sparked conversations.

Tea Time on Trend

In her latest public appearance, Kapoor was spotted sporting a handbag adorned with a tea-themed pattern. The design depicted a metallic kettle pouring tea into a conventional chai cup, an accessory choice that resonated with the preferences of tea enthusiasts. This unique bag added a pop of individuality to her casual white t-shirt and blue denim outfit, demonstrating Kapoor’s ability to blend the mundane and the extraordinary.

Street Food Style

The actress’s fondness for local themes extends beyond tea-based designs. Kapoor was previously seen carrying a handbag themed after the popular Indian street food item, vada pao. This unusual accessory, showcasing an applique of the savory snack with a chili poised atop the bread, was an unexpected complement to her all-white ethnic outfit. Kapoor’s audacious yet minimalistic fashion choice was a nod to her roots and a testament to her innovative style.

Setting the Fashion Agenda

While Kapoor’s handbag choices might be unconventional, they are undeniably trend-setting. Her ability to transform everyday themes into fashion statements is not only refreshing but also influential. By integrating her love for food into her sartorial decisions, Kapoor has demonstrated that fashion can be a platform for personal expression and creativity. This exploration of gastronomy-inspired fashion might just steer the industry towards a more eclectic and personal approach to style.

Bollywood Fashion Food
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

