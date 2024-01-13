Shelby’s Burger Restaurant Expands Services with New Delivery Option

Shelby’s, the renowned burger restaurant tucked away in the heart of Reydon, has broadened its culinary horizon by introducing a delivery service for its wide array of burgers. Since its grand opening in July last year, Shelby’s has been carving a niche for itself in the gastronomic landscape, known for its unique offerings like the classic beef quarter pounders and the decadent chicken grandeur burgers.

Expanding Services

With the onset of the New Year, Shelby’s announced the launch of a delivery service to operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This promising initiative is set to serve the residents of Southwold, Reydon, and Wangford, further extending the reach of Shelby’s flavoursome burgers. The delivery service is accessible from 5 pm to 10:30 pm during the weekends, adding a new dimension of convenience for burger enthusiasts in the region.

More than Just Burgers

Alongside its signature burgers and chicken dishes, Shelby’s also caters to the early risers with breakfast on Thursday and Friday mornings. The restaurant’s commitment to offering an all-around dining experience is evident in their flexible collection service, available throughout the week from Monday to Sunday, within the same time bracket of 5 pm to 10:30 pm.

Enhancing the Culinary Landscape

Shelby’s, through its innovative services and delicious offerings, continues to redefine the culinary landscape of the region. The new delivery service is not just an extension of their services but a testament to their commitment to cater to the evolving needs of their patrons. In doing so, Shelby’s is ensuring that their delicious burgers are just a phone call away for the residents of Southwold, Reydon, and Wangford.