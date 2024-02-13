Shawarma Press Introduces New Menu Items and Catering Services

Shawarma Press, the pioneering authentic shawarma franchise in the US, unveils an enticing array of new menu items and expanded catering services. This development promises a delightful culinary journey for customers, accommodating their unique tastes and preferences.

New Menu Items: A Taste Explosion

Enhancing their already rich menu, Shawarma Press introduces two delectable new items to tantalize your taste buds: the Gyro-Style Shawarma and the Shawarma Melt. Immerse yourself in the vibrant blend of Mediterranean flavors, artfully crafted by skilled chefs.

Moreover, the much-awaited limited-time offering, the Supreme Shawarma wrap, makes a triumphant return. This flavorful sensation, available for a short period, is sure to leave you craving more.

Perfect for Gatherings: Party Platters

Sports fans rejoice! These new menu items are now available in party platter sizes, making them perfect for intimate gatherings and watch parties. Share the joy of savory Shawarma with your friends and family, as you cheer on your favorite teams.

For larger events, Shawarma Press offers extensive catering services, featuring party platters that can serve up to an impressive 1,000 guests. With their meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality, Shawarma Press ensures an exceptional dining experience for all occasions.

Effortless Ordering: Online and App Options

Shawarma Press understands the importance of convenience in today's fast-paced world. To streamline the catering process, they offer online and app ordering options for their services.

Browse their menu, select your preferred dishes, and place your order with ease. The Shawarma Press Catering Team is ready to bring their scrumptious offerings to your next event, providing a seamless and stress-free experience.

To learn more about their catering services or to book your next event, contact Shawarma Press' Catering Team at cateringwestfield.ma.edu or 413-572-5478.

In conclusion, Shawarma Press continues to redefine the culinary landscape, offering expertly prepared meals tailored to their customers' desires. With their expanded menu and catering services, they invite you to embark on an enchanting journey of flavor and celebration.