Food

Shattering Stereotypes: The Women Taco Cooks of Mexico City

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Shattering Stereotypes: The Women Taco Cooks of Mexico City

In the vibrant heart of Mexico City, a bustling hive of culinary delight and home to over 11,000 taco restaurants, two resilient sisters, Maria del Pilar Cortes and Maria Guadalupe, are carving out a space for themselves in the male-dominated taco industry. At the ages of 75 and 70 respectively, these indomitable women run Las Corazonas, a street food stall nestled in the Tepito district. They serve an array of meats and offal on corn tortillas, a sight that is both rare and inspiring.

Defying Tradition and Stereotypes

Despite the prevalent dominance of men in the taco industry, Maria and her sister have managed to defy gender stereotypes and establish their foothold. Their entrepreneurial spirit is not a sudden spark, but a flame kindled by their mother who too, was a part of the same trade. However, the presence of women cooks is a rarity in the taco scene in Mexico City. Most of the women are found preparing other types of street food, like quesadillas.

Challenging the Norms

Why this disparity? David Perez, a veteran taco preparer, suggests that the physical demands of handling a meat cleaver might be a deterrent for women. However, geographer Baruch Sangines highlights tradition and custom as the more likely reasons. But in another corner of Mexico City, Teresa Hernandez co-owns Las Munecas, a taco restaurant that was started by her mother in 1985. The restaurant, which now employs 23 women, also stands as a testament to the capabilities of women in the taco industry.

Inspiring Change

Initially, Hernandez’s mother sold quesadillas and other fast foods, before making the transition to tacos. She did this even in the face of suggestions to replace her female staff with male workers. The courage and determination shown by the Cortes sisters and Hernandez are not just examples of personal success. They serve as a beacon, highlighting women’s capabilities and inspiring them to persevere in traditionally male occupations. These women, in their own ways, are helping to rewrite the narrative of the taco industry in Mexico City.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

