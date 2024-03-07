Sharky's Island Bites: New Poke Restaurant Revives West Wichita Space with Unique Hawaiian Flair

Four years after vacating its west Wichita location, a local restaurant entrepreneur is set to make a striking return, bringing a fresh dining concept next door to its former space. Mike Brotemarkle, alongside Vicky Dao, announced their latest venture, Sharky's Island Bites, poised to specialize in poke and hot Hawaiian plate lunches, a slight pivot from their Crafted brand's offerings.

Reviving West Wichita with Hawaiian Taste

Sharky's Island Bites will occupy the former Baskin-Robbins spot, offering a unique twist by integrating a limited coffee menu and the ever-popular Dole Whip, alongside specialty boba drinks. The decision to set up shop directly adjacent to their previous establishment, Poke Mix, which closed at the pandemic's onset in 2020, was described by Brotemarkle as a serendipitous opportunity too good to pass up. The new restaurant's drive-through feature, akin to Crafted's, is anticipated to be a key component in attracting customers seeking convenience without compromising on quality.

A Strategic Brand Expansion

The introduction of Sharky's Island Bites is part of a broader strategy to franchise the poke restaurant concept, offering potential franchisees a choice between the smaller, poke and plate lunch-focused Sharky's, or the larger, coffee-inclusive Crafted model. This strategic differentiation allows the brand to cater to diverse market preferences and operational scales. Sharky's is slated for a mid- to late May opening, promising a family-friendly menu and atmosphere, complete with fun merchandise for all ages. Additionally, the existing food truck, soon to be rebranded as Sharky's Island Bites, will extend the brand's reach, focusing on Hawaiian plate lunches for catering and special events.

Looking Ahead: Sharky's Island Bites and Beyond

As the opening of Sharky's Island Bites nears, the anticipation builds for a concept that blends traditional Hawaiian cuisine with modern dining trends. With plans for interior seating for 36 and a comprehensive menu catering to both adults and children, Sharky's aims to create an inclusive dining experience. The future of Sharky's Island Bites, coupled with the strategic move to franchise the concept, highlights a promising expansion trajectory for Brotemarkle and Dao's culinary ventures, potentially setting a new benchmark for poke dining in Wichita and beyond.