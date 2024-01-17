Shaking Up the Alcoholic Beverage Sector: A Look at Subscription Services

In a transformative shift within the eCommerce landscape of alcoholic beverages, a rising tide of subscription services is gaining traction among Generation Z and millennial consumers. Akshet Tewari, the CEO of Barsys, a company that marries consumer robotics with cocktail subscriptions, underscores the burgeoning trend of 'experimentational drinking' and the allure of the subscription model.

Advertisment

Personalizing the Cocktail Experience

These emergent services provide a tailored cocktail experience, granting access to innovative recipes, which dovetail with the preferences of younger consumers. Increasingly, these demographics are resorting to subscription shopping for their routine purchases. A PYMNTS Intelligence report corroborates this trend, unearthing that 39% of millennials lean on subscription services for the bulk of their regular products - a percentage that eclipses the general consumer base.

Gen Z and the Allure of Subscription Services

Advertisment

Gen Z shoppers also display a robust inclination towards subscription services, including the element of surprise box subscriptions. This digital evolution of the beer, wine, and spirits sector is dovetailed with a clamor for rapid delivery and a thirst for novel flavors. Subscription services in this industry empower consumers to customize their boxes, a feature that is highly coveted.

The Future of Alcoholic Beverage Purchases

Tewari forecasts that these subscription models will wrest more market share from traditional liquor stores rather than eateries and bars. However, he also discerns potential for bars and mixologists to reach a broader audience via subscription services. This overarching trend points towards a seismic shift in how consumers purchase and experience alcoholic beverages, with an escalating emphasis on personalization and convenience via subscription-based models.