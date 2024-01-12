Shake Shack Hong Kong Rekindles Hot Honey Menu for Lunar New Year

In a festive nod to the Lunar New Year, Shake Shack Hong Kong is rejuvenating its Hot Honey Menu, serving it hot and spicy from January 16th to April 1st. This limited-time offering is a tantalizing mix of sweet and spicy flavors, aimed to tantalize the taste buds of diners.

Hot Honey Menu Revived

The Hot Honey Menu features the Hot Honey Chicken Burger, a lip-smacking delight that can be prepared with either a chicken thigh or breast. The chicken is hand-breaded and glazed with a hot honey sauce, lending it an irresistible combo of sweet and fiery flavors. The burger is nestled within a toasted potato bun, layered with a crunchy cabbage and apple slaw, ensuring a burst of flavors with every bite.

More Than Just a Burger

But the Hot Honey Menu doesn’t stop at the burger. It also offers the Hot Honey Chicken Bites, available in servings of 6 or 10 pieces. These bite-sized chunks of chicken are served with a Hot Honey sauce for dipping, packing a punch of flavor into every morsel. To balance the savory items, Shake Shack is introducing the Mini Shake in their classic flavors. These petite versions of their famed shakes provide the perfect sweet ending to a hearty meal.

Celebrating Lunar New Year

As part of the Lunar New Year celebration, Shake Shack is also giving away exclusive red packets with purchases from the Hot Honey Menu, while supplies last. The red packets, traditionally given as gifts during Lunar New Year, adds a touch of cultural authenticity to the celebration. The Hot Honey Menu is a festive way to enjoy the Lunar New Year, combining the joy of the occasion with the pleasure of savoring Shake Shack’s delectable offerings.