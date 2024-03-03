Shake Shack Debuts Matcha Cookies & Cream Shake in Hong Kong, Limited Time Offer

Shake Shack is adding an exciting new flavor to its menu, introducing the Matcha Cookies & Cream Shake in Hong Kong. This limited-time offering, starting March 5, combines premium matcha from Uji, Kyoto, with the classic cookies and cream shake for a unique twist.

Matcha Mastery Meets Classic Comfort

At the heart of this new offering is the premium matcha powder, sourced from the renowned region of Uji in Kyoto. Known for its rich history and superior matcha production, Uji provides the perfect base for this innovative shake. The matcha used is of the finest grade, produced by the award-winning Kitagawa Hanbee, ensuring that each sip delivers a burst of authentic Japanese flavor.

Artisanal Approach to Shake Creation

True to Shake Shack's commitment to quality and freshness, the Matcha Cookies & Cream Shake is made in-store. Starting with a base of frozen vanilla custard, the shake is hand-spun with the matcha powder to achieve a velvety texture. It's then topped with whipped cream, infused with golden buttery cookies and a sprinkle of matcha powder, creating a visually appealing and delicious treat that combines traditional Japanese elements with American dessert classics.

Limited Time Indulgence

Available exclusively in Hong Kong starting March 5, this seasonal shake offers a limited opportunity for customers to experience the unique blend of East meets West. Shake Shack's innovative approach to its menu has once again produced a must-try item for both matcha enthusiasts and shake lovers alike. However, as a seasonal offering, the Matcha Cookies & Cream Shake will only be available for a limited period, making it a sought-after item for those looking to experience its unique taste.

As Shake Shack continues to explore and expand its menu with innovative and culturally inspired items, the Matcha Cookies & Cream Shake stands out as a testament to the brand's creative culinary approach. This new offering not only highlights the versatility of matcha but also showcases Shake Shack's ability to blend different culinary traditions into a harmonious and delightful experience. Whether you're a matcha aficionado or a fan of the classic cookies and cream flavor, this shake promises an unforgettable taste journey, available only for a short time.