Food

Seven-Eleven Japan Rolls Out Strawberry-themed Desserts Across Prefectures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Seven-Eleven Japan, the convenience store chain, has launched an array of strawberry-themed desserts across multiple prefectures. The new dessert lineup, comprising five unique items, promises a confluence of Western and traditional Japanese tastes, each offering a different take on the popular strawberry theme.

From Choux Pastries to Mochi Balls

The first in the lineup, the Cup de Petit Choux & Strawberry Whipped Cream, features bite-sized choux pastries paired with strawberry whipped cream. This dessert is available in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, and Saitama prefectures starting from January 9th at a price of 346 yen.

The next offering, the 7 Premium Strawberry Cream Waffle, comprises four waffles brimmed with strawberry cream. Food lovers from Tohoku, Kanto, Chubu, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu can savor this dessert from January 11th, priced at 279 yen.

Traditional Japanese Delights

For those who have a penchant for traditional Japanese sweets, the Marutto Fruit Strawberry Daifuku should not be missed. This sweet is a mochi ball filled with an entire strawberry and sweet filling. It will be available sequentially from January 12th in Tochigi, Tokyo, and the Kinki area for 249 yen.

Another mochi-based delight, the Strawberry Cream Daifuku, boasts a creamy strawberry center. This dessert will be available in Ibaraki, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Niigata, Shizuoka, Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu from January 12th, priced at 160 yen.

A Healthy Twist

The final dessert in the lineup, the Milk Strawberry Kanten, is a healthier option. It combines agar jelly, known for its health benefits, with strawberries and milk. This dessert will be available from January 9th in several regions including Tohoku, Kanto, Chubu, Hokuriku, Tokai, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa for 260 yen.

Seven-Eleven Japan’s new dessert lineup showcases a delightful fusion of Western and traditional Japanese tastes, bringing the versatile flavor of strawberries to the forefront. The diverse range of desserts caters to different palates, making it a treat for all dessert lovers in Japan.

Food Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

