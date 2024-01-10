en English
Setton Farms Revolutionizes Snacking with the Pistachio Pub Mix

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Setton Farms Revolutionizes Snacking with the Pistachio Pub Mix

Setton Farms has revolutionized snacking with the launch of their latest product, the Pistachio Pub Mix. This premium snack is a delectable blend of Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels, ranch corn nuts, honey roasted sesame chips, and hickory almonds, creating a flavor symphony that has been designed to pair perfectly with a pint of beer, especially during the chilly winter season.

Revolutionizing Bar Snacks

The Pistachio Pub Mix stands as a testament to Setton Farms’ commitment to innovative and bold snacking options. The mix, available in both five and 11-ounce resealable pouches, is designed not just to satisfy hunger but to provide a unique taste experience that complements popular bar beverages like buffalo wings and cold lagers. With packaging that mirrors the robust flavors enclosed within, the product is poised to catch the eye of shoppers seeking more than just the average snack.

Health and Flavor in One Package

Despite its rich flavor profile, the Pistachio Pub Mix does not compromise on health. It contains no trans-fat or cholesterol, making it a satisfying yet guilt-free choice for those mindful of their dietary intake. This new product is a further testament to Setton Farms’ approach to snacking, with pistachios taking center stage, continuing the company’s tradition of using this versatile nut in innovative ways.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation

According to Mia Cohen, the COO of Setton Farms, this product is a continuation of the company’s legacy of creating innovative snacking options that highlight pistachios. The Pistachio Pub Mix joins Setton Farms’ extensive line of award-winning pistachio kernels, offering consumers an exciting flavor experience without the inconvenience of shells. With this new offering, Setton Farms aims to command attention on store shelves, adding another chapter to their successful story of seasoned pistachio kernels.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

