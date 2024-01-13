en English
Food

Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsay Cook Up a Viral Storm with Breakfast Burger Video

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Selena Gomez and Gordon Ramsay Cook Up a Viral Storm with Breakfast Burger Video

In an unexpected fusion of culinary skill and celebrity charm, pop star Selena Gomez and renowned chef Gordon Ramsay stirred up a viral sensation with their recent collaboration—a cooking video that’s more than just a recipe tutorial. The video, titled “Scrambled,” captures Ramsay guiding Gomez through the creation of a breakfast burger, a dish that manages to be both humble and gourmet, much like the duo themselves.

Creating a Viral Delicacy

The 14-minute video, published on Ramsay’s YouTube channel, is an engrossing journey through the preparation of a breakfast burger. The star-studded recipe includes ingredients like turkey bacon, scrambled eggs, avocado, and chipotle mayo served up on plush brioche buns. But the allure of the video extends beyond the tantalizing dish. It’s the conversation and camaraderie between Ramsay and Gomez that truly spices up the experience.

A Lesson in Cooking and Conversation

As Ramsay and Gomez navigate the cooking process, they engage in a light-hearted dialogue that adds a dash of personality to the video. Ramsay, known for his fiery temperament, showcases his softer side as he offers tips on breaking eggs and stirring scrambled eggs. Gomez, on the other hand, exudes genuine enthusiasm, sharing her passion for breakfast foods and her excitement about the breakfast burger recipe.

A Warm Reception

The video struck a chord with viewers worldwide, racking up millions of views within just two days of its release. The warm-hearted interaction between the famous chef and the pop star was well-received, with YouTube comments praising Ramsay’s passion and Gomez’s earnest curiosity. This delightful blend of cooking and conversation has sparked discussions about relatable cooking experiences and culinary interests, cementing the video as a viral hit.

Food
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

