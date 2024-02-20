Seattle's Culinary Community Honors Alison Leber with Memorial Scholarship at Quillisascut Farm School

The sudden departure of Alison Leber, a cornerstone in Seattle's burgeoning culinary scene, particularly the cheese industry, sent shockwaves through the community. Known for her unparalleled passion for both local and French cheeses, Leber's legacy is now being immortalized in a form true to her spirit: a memorial scholarship at the Quillisascut Farm School of the Domestic Arts. This initiative not only pays tribute to Leber's profound impact on Seattle's food culture but also ensures her passion for cheese and education continues to inspire future culinary talents.

A Legacy of Culinary Excellence

Throughout her vibrant career, Alison Leber was more than just a connoisseur of cheese; she was a pioneer, a teacher, and a friend to many in the cheese-making community. With the rare title of Certified Cheese Sensory Evaluator—a distinction she shared with only 76 others worldwide—Leber's expertise was unparalleled. Her establishment, Brie & Bordeaux, became a beacon for those seeking to experience cheese in new and exciting ways. Furthermore, her advisory roles and involvement in the Beecher's Foundation highlighted her commitment to not just cheese, but the broader culinary landscape of Seattle.

Remembering Alison: From Seattle to New Zealand and Back

Alison Leber's journey was one of constant exploration and growth. Her decision to move to New Zealand with her family marked a new chapter in her life, one that promised new adventures and learning opportunities. Yet, even across the ocean, her heart remained tied to Seattle's culinary community. Tragically, her life was cut short in a car crash in 2022, at the age of 59. The news of her passing was met with an outpouring of grief from those who knew her and those who had been touched by her work. Her legacy, however, was destined to live on.

Empowering the Next Generation

In the wake of Alison Leber's untimely departure, the community rallied together to honor her memory in a manner befitting her contributions and passions. The establishment of a memorial scholarship at the Quillisascut Farm School of the Domestic Arts offers a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for aspiring cheesemakers and culinary artists. Moreover, fundraising events dedicated to supporting students at the farm school encapsulate the spirit of community and mutual support that Leber exemplified throughout her life. Through these initiatives, Alison Leber's love for cheese, education, and community building will continue to influence and shape Seattle's culinary scene for generations to come.

The life and legacy of Alison Leber serve as a poignant reminder of the impact one individual can have on a community. Her dedication to her craft, her commitment to education, and her genuine love for bringing people together through food have left an indelible mark on Seattle's culinary landscape. As the Quillisascut Farm School of the Domestic Arts welcomes new students under the Alison Leber Memorial Scholarship, her spirit of exploration, excellence, and community engagement lives on, ensuring her contributions to the world of cheese and beyond will never be forgotten.