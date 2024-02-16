Seattle Fish Co.: A New Chapter with Christian Maas at the Helm

In a significant shift atop one of Denver's oldest seafood suppliers, the Seattle Fish Co. has announced a change in leadership that marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter. Derek Figueroa, the stalwart President who has navigated the company through the ebb and flow of the industry for over three decades, will retire on March 22, 2024. Taking the helm will be Christian Maas, a seasoned executive within the company's parent group, signaling a new tide in the company's journey towards sustainable seafood supply.

A Legacy of Leadership and Sustainability

Derek Figueroa's tenure at Seattle Fish Co. has been nothing short of remarkable. With 34 years of service, his journey from the ground up, culminating in his role as CEO, has been characterized by steadfast leadership and a visionary approach to the seafood industry. Under his guidance, Seattle Fish Co. has grown to supply over 1,400 restaurants and retailers across the Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions, offering a wide array of fresh and frozen seafood. However, Figueroa's legacy is perhaps best encapsulated by his commitment to sustainable fishing practices, a principle that has steered the company into becoming a leading voice in the conservation conversation. His role as a co-founder of Sea Pact, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing environmentally responsible fishing and aquaculture practices, underscores his enduring dedication to the health of our planet's waters.

Charting New Waters: Christian Maas at the Helm

Christian Maas, set to succeed Figueroa, is no stranger to leadership challenges and innovation. Having joined the Founders Group, the parent company of Seattle Fish Co., in 2016, Maas has already demonstrated his prowess by serving as president of three different companies within the conglomerate. His background in finance, coupled with a proven track record of effective leadership, positions him well to guide Seattle Fish Co. into the future. Maas's appointment is a clear signal that the company remains committed to its core values of sustainability and excellence in the seafood industry, even as it navigates the complexities of a changing global market.

The Future of Seattle Fish Co.

As Seattle Fish Co. embarks on this new chapter, the seafood industry watches closely. The transition from Figueroa to Maas is more than a change of leadership; it represents a continued commitment to the principles that have made Seattle Fish Co. a respected name in seafood supply. With a strong foundation built on sustainability and quality, the company is well-positioned to tackle the challenges of the future. As it moves forward, the legacy of Derek Figueroa will undoubtedly continue to influence its path, while the fresh perspective of Christian Maas promises to propel the company to new heights. The story of Seattle Fish Co. is one of resilience, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to the planet and its resources, a narrative that is sure to continue under its new leadership.