Season Cookery School Partners With Big Green Egg For Outdoor Barbecue Masterclasses

Season Cookery School, situated in the scenic grounds of Winchester's Lainston House, announces an exciting partnership with Big Green Egg, the creator of premium outdoor ovens, to offer specialized barbecue masterclasses.

This collaboration aims to celebrate the art of live-fire cooking, leveraging Big Green Egg's 50th anniversary. Season Cookery School has geared up for this collaboration by acquiring an array of Big Green Egg grills, including seven large, two XL, and ten mini max models, enhancing its outdoor kitchen.

Mastering Fire Cooking

The Big Green Egg barbecue masterclasses aim to introduce participants to a variety of cooking techniques such as smoking, posh barbecue recipes, steak mastery, and basic barbecue skills. Season's menu features an array of dishes prepared over an open flame, promising an engaging and flavorful learning experience. From Flowerpot beer roast chicken to Cedar plank Chalk Stream trout and smoked baby back pork ribs, the courses are designed to cater to diverse culinary preferences and skills.

Culinary Exploration at Season

Season Cookery School is not just about outdoor cooking; it offers an extensive range of indoor classes covering various cuisines and cooking skills. The school's state-of-the-art kitchen facilities and contemporary dining space set the stage for an immersive culinary adventure. Led by experienced resident and guest chefs, participants can explore different cooking techniques, including wood-fired, coal, and gas cooking. For those looking for a more extended experience, the Cook & Stay break includes an overnight stay at Lainston House, offering a luxurious retreat amidst 63 acres of Hampshire parkland.

A Culinary Journey Like No Other

Lainston House, with its 50 uniquely designed bedrooms and suites, serves as more than just a venue for the cookery school. It invites guests to indulge in exquisite dining experiences at The Avenue and The Wellhouse, and enjoy cocktails at The Cedar Bar. Season Cookery School and Lainston House together offer a unique opportunity for culinary enthusiasts to delve into the world of gourmet cooking while enjoying the comforts of luxury accommodation. This partnership between Season and Big Green Egg marks a milestone in culinary education, blending traditional cooking methods with modern luxury.