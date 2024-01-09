en English
Food

Scotland’s Culinary Scene Shines as Five Restaurants Shortlisted for Deliveroo Awards

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Scotland’s Culinary Scene Shines as Five Restaurants Shortlisted for Deliveroo Awards

The bustling food scene in Scotland has stepped into the limelight, with five of its restaurants vying for the prestigious Independent Restaurant of the Year accolade at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards. Among the 25 shortlisted restaurants from across the UK, the Scottish culinary prowess is being represented by establishments from Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Aberdeen.

Edinburgh Leads the Pack

Edinburgh has emerged as a major contender, boasting the highest number of shortlisted restaurants. Matto Pizza, revered for its authentic Neapolitan pizza, and Luxford Burgers, an American-inspired burger joint, are among the city’s representatives. These establishments have managed to carve a niche for themselves in the competitive food industry, with their unique offerings and commitment to quality.

Unearthing Diverse Tastes

Also making its mark on the shortlist is FreshMex, a Mexican chain with footprints in Aberdeen and Edinburgh. The restaurant has been lauded for its tantalizing menu that brings the vibrant flavors of Mexico to the UK. Adding to the diversity of the shortlist are Salt and Chilli, a popular Chinese eatery, and Ting Thai Caravan, known for its authentic Thai street food, both of which have managed to captivate food lovers with their rich and distinct flavor profiles.

Public Vote and the Road Ahead

Food enthusiasts across the UK have until January 21 to cast their votes on the Deliveroo website. Voters will also stand a chance to win £500 in-app credit. The much-anticipated winner of the coveted title of Deliveroo’s best takeaway in the UK will be unveiled on February 15. Will Shu, CEO and Founder of Deliveroo, has urged the public to rally behind their favorite local eateries. He emphasized that the awards are a celebration of the culinary diversity that the UK has to offer, giving the public a voice in championing the establishments that make up the vibrant food landscape.

Food
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

