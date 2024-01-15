Schmidt Bakery's Cherry Thing-A-Ling: A Delectable Nod to President's Day

In the heart of Batesville, Indiana, a unique tradition unfolds each year in February at Schmidt Bakery. The famed Cherry Thing-A-Ling, a remarkable hybrid of a doughnut and a fritter, comes into being, marking a delectable celebration of President's Day. This coveted delicacy, traditionally available from February 15 to 19, between 4 a.m. to 6 p.m., encapsulates a slice of American history and local bakery flair.

Advertisment

A Nod to History and Tradition

Inspired by the anecdote of George Washington's cherry tree, the Cherry Thing-A-Ling is an embodiment of cultural nostalgia. The fritter-style doughnut filled with cherries and topped with a cherry glaze, resonates with the tale of the first President of the United States and his encounter with a cherry tree. This pastry, exclusive to Schmidt's, has been a centerpiece of their President's Day celebration for decades, paying homage to a significant chapter in American history.

Confectionary Mastery at Schmidt Bakery

Advertisment

Established in the 1960s, Schmidt Bakery has been a stalwart in Batesville's gastronomic landscape. Their Cherry Thing-A-Lings, a testament to their confectionary prowess, are crafted from fresh cherries, creating a dessert that bears an uncanny resemblance to a fritter. In 2023, Schmidt's set a new record, selling a staggering 232,800 Cherry Thing-A-Lings, or 19,365 dozen, further underscoring the popularity of this sweet treat.

Acquiring the Cherry Thing-A-Ling

For those keen on indulging in this cherry-filled delight, Schmidt's offers two avenues. Customers can walk into the store between February 15 and 19 to purchase these pastries at $20 per dozen. Alternatively, for those who prefer the convenience of online shopping, orders can be placed on Schmidt Bakery's website for delivery on February 12, 13, or 20, with an additional shipping cost of $18. Whether in-store or online, the Cherry Thing-A-Ling promises a taste of tradition and a celebration of President's Day like no other.