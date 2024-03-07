Schmackary's Expands to San Diego with Multi-Unit Franchise, Partners with Sharian Lott

On March 7, 2024, renowned bakery Schmackary's announced a pivotal move towards expansion by sealing a multi-unit franchise agreement with Sharian Lott, marking the brand's inaugural journey to the West Coast. This strategic partnership aims to blend Schmackary's unique bakery experience with San Diego's vibrant community, harbored by Lott's profound local and Broadway connections.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Community Engagement

Sharian Lott, a distinguished figure in San Diego, brings to the table not just a deep-rooted history within the community but also a personal touch, inspired by her familial links to the arts and public service. Lott's motivation stems from her desire to replicate the neighborhood bakery vibe that resonated with her during visits to Schmackary's, coupled with a vision to foster a space of joy and community bonding in San Diego. Her initiative is strongly supported by Schmackary's founder, Zach Schmahl, who expressed enthusiasm over the brand's westward expansion and the potential it unlocks for both the company and the local community.

A Legacy of Service and Arts

Advertisment

Lott's decision to embark on this entrepreneurial journey is not only a business move but also a personal milestone. As the daughter of Dorothy Smith, San Diego's trailblazing public servant and arts advocate, and the mother of Broadway star Loren Lott, Sharian Lott has long been an implicit supporter of her family's endeavors. Now, stepping into the limelight with Schmackary's, she aims to continue her family's legacy of service and contribution to the arts, albeit through a different medium. This partnership not only signifies Schmackary's physical expansion but also an extension into the realms of community service and cultural enrichment.

Anticipated Impact on San Diego's Culinary Scene

The arrival of Schmackary's in San Diego, facilitated by Sharian Lott's franchise agreement, is poised to make a significant impact on the local culinary scene. By introducing a unique bakery experience that combines quality, community, and culture, Schmackary's and Lott are set to create a new hub for residents and visitors alike. The partnership's success will likely encourage further business ventures that prioritize community engagement and cultural integration, setting a precedent for future expansions.

The collaboration between Schmackary's and Sharian Lott marks a new chapter in the brand's growth story, promising to bring a slice of Broadway and a taste of familial warmth to San Diego. As this venture unfolds, it will undoubtedly catalyze more community-centered business models, echoing Lott's sentiment of creating spaces that spread happiness and foster connections.