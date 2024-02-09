Savoring the Sweet Traditions of Quebec at St. Lawrence Restaurant

Chef JC Poirier, a luminary of Vancouver's culinary scene, is bridging the cultural divide between Quebec and British Columbia with his 'Cabane à Sucre' events at his Michelin-starred restaurant, St. Lawrence. Nestled at the edge of Railtown, the restaurant serves as a temporal portal, transporting diners to the rustic sugar shacks of Poirier's childhood.

Mémoires de la Cabane à Sucre

A cascade of cherished memories from his grandfather's handmade sugar shack in Quebec inspired Poirier to create this unique dining experience. The annual tradition of transforming maple sap into syrup, surrounded by family and friends, has been meticulously reimagined in the form of communal long-table dinners and a seven-course chef's tasting menu.

First introduced in 2020, the 'Cabane à Sucre' event has become a beloved annual tradition at St. Lawrence. The 2023 iteration showcased an array of French-Canadian dishes, such as fried pork rinds with maple, Montreal steak spice, and cocktail sausage with rosehip barbecue sauce. The meal's pièce de résistance was the yellow split pea soup, enriched with foie gras, brioche, cretons, and mustard.

As a nod to the sugar shack tradition, maple syrup played a pivotal role throughout the meal. Beverage pairings, curated by sommelier David Lawson, included rare wines and robust non-alcoholic options.

L'Esprit de Convivialité

Poirier's recreation of the sugar shack atmosphere aims to introduce the West Coast to a quintessential part of Quebecois culture and cuisine. "Many in British Columbia were previously unfamiliar with the tradition," Poirier explains. The event not only highlights his culinary skill but also emphasizes his desire to share a piece of his heritage and the convivial spirit that sugar shacks represent.

The communal dining experience encourages guests to engage with one another, fostering a sense of camaraderie that echoes the warmth and hospitality of Quebec's sugar shacks. Poirier's devotion to preserving this aspect of his culture is evident in every detail, from the thoughtfully prepared dishes to the carefully selected beverage pairings.

Une Tradition Transcendante

As the 'Cabane à Sucre' event continues to captivate diners at St. Lawrence, Poirier's dedication to sharing the rich tapestry of Quebecois culture and cuisine remains steadfast. His ability to weave together cherished memories, traditional flavors, and a deep sense of community is a testament to the enduring power of food as a means of connection and storytelling.

For those fortunate enough to secure a reservation, the 'Cabane à Sucre' event offers a rare opportunity to savor the essence of Quebecois culture without leaving the West Coast. It is a poignant reminder that, in the words of the great Brillat-Savarin, "The discovery of a new dish does more for the happiness of the human race than the discovery of a star."

As Poirier continues to share his cherished memories and culinary prowess with the world, it becomes increasingly clear that the 'Cabane à Sucre' event is more than just a dining experience—it is a tribute to the timeless beauty of tradition, the resilience of cultural heritage, and the indelible power of human connection.