Savor the Tastes and Tales of Wales: Olivia Morgan's 'Green Dragon Pie' Cookbook

Former Miss Wales and recent American transplant, Olivia Morgan, is set to release a captivating book titled 'Green Dragon Pie: The Cuisine and Culture of Wales on Valentine's Day 2024. This unique recipe book offers readers an intimate journey through the heart of Welsh cuisine and culture.

A Culinary and Cultural Odyssey

Olivia Morgan, the eldest of nine siblings, was born and raised in Wales. After moving to America at the age of 22, she now shares her Welsh heritage through a vibrant collection of 34 recipes. Each recipe is accompanied by a personal story and an 'octave' or eight-line stanza of poetry, painting a rich tapestry of Welsh life.

The recipes range from family traditions such as 'Bird of Paradise' and 'The Sharing War Cake' to popular Welsh dishes like 'Rugby Night Pie'. Morgan's background as a retired teacher and her degrees in English Literature, Ancient and Welsh History from the University of Wales Teachers College, lend depth and authenticity to her work.

The Human Touch in Every Recipe

"Cooking is about more than just food; it's about sharing stories, creating memories, and connecting with people," shares Morgan. Her approach to cooking is reflected in the book's unique format, where each recipe is a gateway to understanding Welsh culture.

One such story is behind 'The Sharing War Cake'. As Morgan explains, "During the war, ingredients were scarce, but families would still bake cakes using what they had. They'd share these cakes with neighbors and friends, spreading joy and unity in challenging times."

The Power of Spiral-Bound Books

Recognizing the practicality of spiral-bound books, especially for cookbooks, Morgan chose this format for 'Green Dragon Pie'. Spiral binding allows the book to lay flat on any surface and fold back on itself, enabling hands-free reading. This design feature is particularly useful in a bustling kitchen environment.

One customer review echoes this sentiment, "The spiral binding makes it so easy to use while cooking. No more trying to prop the book open or worrying about it closing on itself!"

As Valentine's Day 2024 approaches, anticipation builds for Olivia Morgan's 'Green Dragon Pie: The Cuisine and Culture of Wales'. This distinctive recipe book promises to be a delightful exploration of Welsh cuisine and culture, all bound together in a convenient, spiral format.