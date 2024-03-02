Savor New Flavors: Three Must-Visit Restaurants Debuting on Long Island This March

As spring emerges, Long Island welcomes a trio of culinary gems, each offering a unique dining experience that caters to a variety of tastes and preferences. From the rustic charm of French cuisine to the rich flavors of Portuguese dishes and the cozy comfort of gastropub favorites, these new establishments promise to enrich Long Island's dining scene.

Brasserie: A French Culinary Journey in Massapequa

Embark on a French culinary journey at Brasserie, nestled in the heart of Massapequa. This new dining destination brings the essence of France to Long Island, presenting a menu brimming with traditional French dishes that speak to the soul. Patrons can indulge in a seafood tower and freshly shucked oysters, or explore the rich flavors of the red wine-braised lamb shank and veal scallops forestière. The restaurant's Prix Fixe dinner, a nightly offering from 5 to 6 p.m., allows guests to enjoy a three-course meal for an enticing price of $46. Complemented by daily happy hours and an impressive selection of desserts and wines, Brasserie stands out as a beacon of French cuisine and hospitality.

Manolo's Churrasqueira & Seafood: Authentic Portuguese Delights in Bellmore

For those craving authentic Portuguese cuisine, Manolo's Churrasqueira & Seafood in Bellmore is the latest hotspot to hit the Long Island dining scene. This locally owned gem specializes in seafood and meat dishes that embody the vibrant flavors of Portugal. Highlights include the tilapia filet, stuffed lobster, and high-quality grilled salmon, alongside savory selections of beef ribs, skirt steak, and rotisserie chicken. Manolo's inviting atmosphere provides a perfect backdrop for enjoying classic Portuguese dishes in a casual, yet distinctly homey setting.

Schnitzels: Gastropub Comfort in Stony Brook

Schnitzels brings a new level of gastropub comfort to Stony Brook, offering a welcoming community vibe paired with a menu that satisfies all cravings. Known for its eponymous schnitzels, the restaurant also serves up gastropub staples such as giant pretzels, wings, and a wide array of drinks, including draft beer and wine. Whether it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Schnitzels is dedicated to providing a cozy spot where friends and family can gather over great food and drinks.

As Long Island's culinary landscape continues to evolve, these three new restaurants offer diverse and exciting dining options that cater to various palates. Each establishment, with its unique theme and menu, contributes to the richness of the local dining scene, promising memorable meals and experiences for all who visit.