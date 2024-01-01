en English
Business

Saudi Film Commission’s New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Saudi Film Commission's New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold

In a bid to enrich the Saudi Arabian film industry, the nation’s Film Commission has unveiled the fourth installment of the Filmmakers Program. Aimed at nurturing local talent, this edition is set to train an unprecedented 4,000 participants and conduct 150 training workshops across the 13 regions of the Kingdom. This initiative is part of the commission’s ongoing effort to provide professional training and foster crucial industry connections.

Cultivating New Talent with the Kader Program

Further strengthening its commitment to the growth of the Saudi film industry, the Commission will also roll out the first iteration of the Kader Program. This innovative scheme offers field training for up to 50 aspiring filmmakers. This will be accomplished through collaboration with international production houses, enabling the trainees to gain real-time experience integrated into existing cinematic projects.

A Vigilant Stand Against Drug Trafficking

On a different note, Saudi authorities have escalated their efforts to curb drug smuggling and distribution within the country. A recent operation led to the interception of a vehicle harboring 43 kg of methamphetamine concealed within its fuel tank at Rub Al Khali. Several arrests were made in various regions for smuggling or distributing illicit narcotics such as amphetamine, qat, hashish, and regulated tablets. The public is enjoined to report illegal drug activities, with substantial rewards offered for valuable information.

Weather Warning and Safety Measures

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a weather warning for most regions of Saudi Arabia, forecasting rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Residents are advised to exercise caution, avoid areas prone to flooding, and adhere to safety instructions disseminated through media channels.

Entrepreneurial Spirit in the Culinary Field

Lastly, in a testament to the enterprising spirit of Saudi Arabia’s youth, a young entrepreneur, Mohammad Mashat, has made significant strides in the culinary field. Following extensive training at the world-renowned Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, he has not only contributed to his family’s bakery business in Makkah but also launched his own establishment, Patisserie Mo, in Jeddah. This bakery specializes in high-quality cakes, with a keen focus on catering to customer preferences and dietary needs.

Business Food Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

