Saudi Arabia Contributes to 50% of Global Annual Food Waste: UN Report

In a startling revelation, the United Nations Food Waste Programme has identified Saudi Arabia as a major contributor to the global food wastage crisis. The country is responsible for nearly half of the world's annual food waste, a situation that costs the Kingdom approximately SR40 billion ($10.6 billion) annually. The magnitude of waste exceeds 1.6 billion tonnes globally, with edible food accounting for 1.3 billion tonnes of the total.

High Wastage Rate, High Economic Cost

The Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has acknowledged the issue, citing studies that indicate the country's food wastage rate surpasses 33 percent. The hefty economic cost and environmental implications of such wastage have led to concerted efforts to address this issue. Chef Laila Fathalla, a United Nations Environment Programme advocate, was quoted by Gulf News confirming these figures.

Massive Wastage: A Closer Look at the Figures

Further examination of the wastage issue by the Saudi Grains Organisation paints a stark picture. The nation squanders 4.06 million tonnes of food annually, equating to about 184 kilos per person. The analysis also identified significant wastage in staple foods, with over 335,000 tonnes of vegetables discarded annually. Large quantities of flour, bread, and rice are similarly wasted.

Tackling the Crisis: Measures in Place

In response to these alarming figures, the General Food Security Authority has initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign promoting food security and responsible consumption. The campaign aims to instill a culture of moderation and awareness, with the hope of significantly reducing food waste. Practical measures, such as cooking in appropriate quantities, mindful buying, and donating surplus food, are also being promoted.

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization defines 'food wastage' as a combination of 'loss' and 'waste'. 'Loss' refers to the reduction in quantity or quality due to factors such as pests, diseases, or aging, while 'waste' involves the discarding or deterioration of food that is otherwise fit for consumption.