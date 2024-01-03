Sarajevo’s Željo Kebab Shop Honored Among Taste Atlas’ 100 Most Legendary Restaurants

Historic Sarajevo eatery, the Željo kebab shop, has been hailed as one of the world’s most legendary restaurants by the esteemed gastronomic guide, Taste Atlas. The guide ranked this well-loved establishment 63rd on their list of ‘100 most legendary restaurants in the world’, further cementing its reputation for serving what many consider the ‘best kebabs in town’.

Honoring a Culinary Tradition

Established in 1968, the Željo kebab shop has become a culinary institution in the heart of Sarajevo’s old town. The shop is famed for its Ćevapi, small, hand-rolled minced meat sausages that form a cornerstone of Eastern European cuisine and are a source of national pride in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is the second time the Sarajevo kebab shop has been featured on Taste Atlas’ esteemed list, underlining its consistent dedication to quality and tradition.

More than just a Restaurant

However, it is not just the quality of its food that has earned the Željo kebab shop its prestigious ranking. The restaurant is also recognized for its longevity, reliability, and iconic status within the local community and beyond. The recognition from Taste Atlas speaks volumes about the shop’s commitment to preserving and promoting Bosnia and Herzegovina’s rich culinary culture.

Regional Representation

Other regional establishments have also earned spots on Taste Atlas’ list, including the renowned Belgrade restaurant, Tri šešira. The inclusion of multiple eateries from the region signifies the growing international recognition of Eastern European cuisine’s distinctive flavors and traditions. Taste Atlas has also called on Sarajevo locals to share their favorite eateries, helping visitors discover and enjoy the authentic taste of traditional Bosnian cuisine.