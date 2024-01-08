Sarah Evans-Webster’s Dream Career Change: New Owner of Cafe at Moor Farm Shop

In the quaint hamlet of Baschurch, a new chapter has unfolded for Sarah Evans-Webster, who has recently taken the helm at the cafe in Moor Farm Shop. The 37-year-old local woman, fondly known to her community, has embarked on what she terms her ‘dream’ career change. The turnover of the keys on Boxing Day marked the beginning of an ambitious journey that saw Sarah, her friends, and her family invest considerable time and effort into transforming the space into a warm and inviting cafe.

Transitioning into a Dream

For Sarah, this venture isn’t merely business. It’s a manifestation of her passion and a realization of a long-held dream. Post-acquisition, the renovation process began in earnest, with Sarah and her dedicated team working tirelessly to breathe new life into the cafe. The result is an inviting space that entwines the charm of the local area with a contemporary touch, reflecting Sarah’s vision.

An ‘Amazing’ Opening Weekend

The doors of the cafe swung open for the first time on Friday, ushering in a stream of eager customers. Sarah’s enthusiasm and the cafe’s revamped ambiance seemed to resonate with the patrons, contributing to what she described as an ‘amazing’ opening weekend. Even the exhaustion of the second day of business on Saturday couldn’t dampen her spirits. Her positive sentiments about the experience indicate a successful start to this new chapter in her career.

Looking Ahead

With the successful launch of the cafe, Sarah has begun her journey into the world of entrepreneurship on a high note. Despite the initial hurdles, her passion, combined with the support of her friends and family, has turned her dream into a flourishing reality. As she continues to serve her community, the cafe at Moor Farm Shop promises to be a beacon of warmth and hospitality in Baschurch.