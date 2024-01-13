Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries

Sanitation standards are paramount in the food service industry, dictating the overall health and safety of the clientele. In Statesville and Mooresville, a comprehensive list of sanitation grades for a variety of eateries has been published, offering residents and visitors a glimpse into the cleanliness and safety measures upheld by their favorite establishments.

Grading the Food Industry

Based on inspections assessing adherence to sanitation and food safety standards, the establishments have been graded on a scale where A signifies a score of 90 or above, B for scores between 80-89, and C for scores between 70-79. Any establishment receiving less than 70 percent would face the severe consequence of permit revocation, effectively shutting down operations.

A Roll-Call of Eateries

The list includes a diverse array of food service providers, from fast-food chains like American Deli, Arby’s, Big Tiny’s BBQ, Bojangles, and Burger King, to schools and hotel cafeterias. Each entity is listed with its specific address and the sanitation grade it received, ranging from A to B. These scores offer a transparent representation of the health standards maintained by these establishments, providing an invaluable resource for the discerning diner.

Beyond Sanitation Grades

While the focus of the report is on the sanitation grades, the article also includes a brief section on unrelated local news. This includes updates on school closures due to weather, the death of a historical figure, and a variety of community events. These additional news snippets serve to ensure that readers are well-informed about a wide range of local developments.