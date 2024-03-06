Sanaa Unveils Safari-Inspired Desserts at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge's renowned dining spot, Sanaa, is now offering guests a new way to embark on a culinary safari with the introduction of five new dessert items. Inspired by the majestic animals roaming the savannah visible from the restaurant, these desserts blend innovative flavors with visually stunning presentations. Launched on Wednesday, March 6, the updated menu includes the Giraffe Tower Mousse, Black Sesame Sundae, Wilde-best Wildebeest, Ankole Cake, and Timon Grubs, catering to both adventurous palates and younger guests.

A Feast for the Eyes and the Palate

The dessert menu at Sanaa is known for its creativity, and the latest additions are no exception. The Giraffe Tower Mousse combines banana cake, peanut butter mousse, banana mousse, and caramel, topped with a Tanzanian peanut brittle crunch, featuring a giraffe-inspired pattern. Meanwhile, the Black Sesame Sundae offers a unique blend of black sesame ice cream, roasted spiced pineapple, tea caramel, milk crumble, and raspberry crisps. For those who favor chocolate, the Wilde-best Wildebeest presents a decadent flourless chocolate cake with milk chocolate custard and chocolate fudge-coated cocoa nibs, while the Ankole Cake delivers a spiced chocolate cake with baobab curd, coconut gel, meringue horns, and STARR African Rum-macerated citrus. Not forgetting the little ones, Timon Grubs features banana pastry cream, whipped cream, sliced bananas, graham cracker bugs, gummy worms, and chocolate rocks, promising a delightful treat for kids.

Behind the Inspiration

The new desserts at Sanaa are not just about taste; they are a tribute to the animals that inspire them. Each dessert captures the essence of the savannah's residents, from the elegance of giraffes to the strength of wildebeests, and even the playful spirit of characters like Timon from Disney's The Lion King. By choosing ingredients and designs that reflect the characteristics of these animals, Sanaa offers guests an immersive dining experience that extends beyond the plate, inviting them to connect with the beauty and diversity of African wildlife.

Replacing the Old with the New

The introduction of these new desserts means saying goodbye to previous favorites, including the African Triple Chocolate Mousse, Serradura, Kheer, and Pumbaa's Dessert Grub. While these items will be missed, the new offerings promise to create their own legacy of memorable dining experiences. Disney shared photos and details of the new desserts on Instagram, and they are also listed on the Sanaa lunch and dinner menus on the Walt Disney World website, ensuring guests can plan their culinary safari in advance.

With the launch of these new desserts, Sanaa continues to innovate and offer unique dining experiences that celebrate the rich tapestry of African cuisine and culture. As guests indulge in these safari-inspired treats, they are not only enjoying a delicious dessert but also embarking on a journey that tantalizes the senses and honors the spirit of the savannah. This culinary adventure at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge is a testament to the creativity and dedication of its chefs, who strive to bring the wonders of the world to the table, one plate at a time.