en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations

Health inspections across multiple food establishments in San Antonio have raised eyebrows. Several restaurants faced serious violations, which led to temporary closures, required re-inspections, and even failed scores. From improper food storage and lack of hot water to pest infestations, these establishments are now under scrutiny for their handling of food and hygiene practices.

Golden Wok’s Unpalatable Score

Golden Wok, a notable Chinese restaurant situated on SW Loop 410, marked a disconcerting low during its inspection on December 1st. The restaurant failed its health inspection, scoring a meager 69 and accumulating 22 violations, a number that included repeat offenses. Issues such as improper food storage, lack of cooling logs, and inadequate handwashing were among the primary concerns that necessitated a re-inspection for the establishment.

El Canelo 7’s Temporary Shutdown

The Mexican eatery, El Canelo 7, located on Culebra Road, faced a temporary shutdown. The reason was a concerning score of 77 resulting from the absence of hot water, among other violations. More alarming was the discovery of residential-use bug spray stored near food and the lack of a valid food permit. The eatery was allowed to reopen its doors only after hot water was restored.

Palomar Comida and Cantina’s Permit Woes

Palomar Comida and Cantina on West Avenue stumbled with a score of 80. The establishment was pulled up for storing drinks and fruits together – a violation of basic food safety rules. Dirty utensils, a noticeable pest presence, and expired food items further marred its score. The restaurant was granted a span of 10 days to update its food permit.

Other Establishments Under the Lens

Jim’s Coffee Shop on West Hildebrand, despite improving its score to 81 from a previous 78, continued to grapple with a rodent problem. Evidence of droppings and a dead mouse substantiated this issue. Nick’s Mart on New Laredo Highway, with a score of 86, had its share of troubles with expired food items, a dirty ice machine, improperly labeled foods, lack of hot water, and roach infestations.

Several other businesses in the area scored between 90 and 100, indicating varying degrees of compliance and cleanliness. According to San Antonio Metro Health’s scoring system, establishments scoring between 100-90 are considered ‘Very Good to Acceptable’, those scoring 89-80 are ‘Acceptable to Marginal’, and those scoring 79 or lower are ‘Marginal to Poor’. A score of 69 or lower, as seen in the case of Golden Wok, is considered failing.

0
Food Health
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
11 mins ago
Thrills and Tastes: New Businesses Spice Up Permian Basin
In the heart of Texas, the Permian Basin, celebrated for its oil production, is adding a new dimension to its identity. The Midland/Odessa area is poised to welcome a series of exciting new businesses, infusing fresh vibrancy into the region’s dining and entertainment scene. Speeding into Fun with Green Acres Go Karts Green Acres Go
Thrills and Tastes: New Businesses Spice Up Permian Basin
Young British Baker Surprised to Have Made George Clooney's Birthday Cake
56 mins ago
Young British Baker Surprised to Have Made George Clooney's Birthday Cake
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
3 hours ago
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
Arlington Health Inspections: Three Restaurants Fail but Remain Open
19 mins ago
Arlington Health Inspections: Three Restaurants Fail but Remain Open
Pelican: A Vibrant Café Sprouting in Marrickville's Vintage Streetscape
37 mins ago
Pelican: A Vibrant Café Sprouting in Marrickville's Vintage Streetscape
Shattering Stereotypes: The Women Taco Cooks of Mexico City
53 mins ago
Shattering Stereotypes: The Women Taco Cooks of Mexico City
Latest Headlines
World News
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
2 mins
The Race to Succeed Saban: Norvell and DeBoer in Focus
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
3 mins
Maria Sakkari Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles Amidst Career Highs
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
3 mins
Brandon Saho Returns to WVU to Host 'The Mental Game,' Aiming to Uplift Mental Health Awareness
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
4 mins
Bill Belichick's Departure: A Lasting Legacy and a Tattoo Tribute
Expert Analysis Reveals Donald Trump's Rare Expression of Fear in Iowa
5 mins
Expert Analysis Reveals Donald Trump's Rare Expression of Fear in Iowa
Art Shamsky Honors Former Mets Teammate Bud Harrelson as a Fan Favorite
6 mins
Art Shamsky Honors Former Mets Teammate Bud Harrelson as a Fan Favorite
Study Reveals Significant Racial Disparities in Stroke Rates Among Black Americans
7 mins
Study Reveals Significant Racial Disparities in Stroke Rates Among Black Americans
George Santos Pleads for Redemption: Ex-Congressman Seeks Second Chance
7 mins
George Santos Pleads for Redemption: Ex-Congressman Seeks Second Chance
The Thriving Sports Betting Industry in the US: A Double-edged Sword?
10 mins
The Thriving Sports Betting Industry in the US: A Double-edged Sword?
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app