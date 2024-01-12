San Antonio Eateries Face Heat Over Health Violations

Health inspections across multiple food establishments in San Antonio have raised eyebrows. Several restaurants faced serious violations, which led to temporary closures, required re-inspections, and even failed scores. From improper food storage and lack of hot water to pest infestations, these establishments are now under scrutiny for their handling of food and hygiene practices.

Golden Wok’s Unpalatable Score

Golden Wok, a notable Chinese restaurant situated on SW Loop 410, marked a disconcerting low during its inspection on December 1st. The restaurant failed its health inspection, scoring a meager 69 and accumulating 22 violations, a number that included repeat offenses. Issues such as improper food storage, lack of cooling logs, and inadequate handwashing were among the primary concerns that necessitated a re-inspection for the establishment.

El Canelo 7’s Temporary Shutdown

The Mexican eatery, El Canelo 7, located on Culebra Road, faced a temporary shutdown. The reason was a concerning score of 77 resulting from the absence of hot water, among other violations. More alarming was the discovery of residential-use bug spray stored near food and the lack of a valid food permit. The eatery was allowed to reopen its doors only after hot water was restored.

Palomar Comida and Cantina’s Permit Woes

Palomar Comida and Cantina on West Avenue stumbled with a score of 80. The establishment was pulled up for storing drinks and fruits together – a violation of basic food safety rules. Dirty utensils, a noticeable pest presence, and expired food items further marred its score. The restaurant was granted a span of 10 days to update its food permit.

Other Establishments Under the Lens

Jim’s Coffee Shop on West Hildebrand, despite improving its score to 81 from a previous 78, continued to grapple with a rodent problem. Evidence of droppings and a dead mouse substantiated this issue. Nick’s Mart on New Laredo Highway, with a score of 86, had its share of troubles with expired food items, a dirty ice machine, improperly labeled foods, lack of hot water, and roach infestations.

Several other businesses in the area scored between 90 and 100, indicating varying degrees of compliance and cleanliness. According to San Antonio Metro Health’s scoring system, establishments scoring between 100-90 are considered ‘Very Good to Acceptable’, those scoring 89-80 are ‘Acceptable to Marginal’, and those scoring 79 or lower are ‘Marginal to Poor’. A score of 69 or lower, as seen in the case of Golden Wok, is considered failing.