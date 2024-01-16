Sam's Bottle Shop to Close, Marking End of an Era in Triangle's Craft Beer Scene

In a significant shift for the Triangle's craft beer landscape, Sam's Bottle Shop has announced it will shutter its South Durham outlet on February 11. This closure brings down the curtain on a brand legacy that has spanned over 80 years, profoundly influencing the local craft beer industry.

The Legacy of Sam's Bottle Shop

Sam's journey began modestly in 1947, with Carl Boy inaugurating a gas station and the Blue Light Restaurant. As the decades rolled on, the business morphed into Sam's Quik Shop, pivoting towards a noteworthy emphasis on imported and craft beers—a niche that was a deviation from the norm during the 1970s and 1980s.

The craft beer focus continued to expand under the watchful eye of Carl's grandson, John Boy. Transforming the Quik Shop into a haven for beer aficionados, John curated a selection of unique American and international brews that set Sam's apart in the craft beer scene.

A Change in Course

In 2018, a significant change rocked the Sam's brand. The original Sam's Quik Shop was sold for $5 million to Wilmorite Construction, making way for the Blue Light Living student housing complex. Sam's Bottle Shop, however, continued on in a new location, boasting a larger retail space and rooftop bar.

Despite the move, the essence of Sam's—its unwavering commitment to providing a diverse range of craft beers—remained intact. Yet, the upcoming closure of Sam's Bottle Shop signifies an irreplaceable loss for the local craft beer community.

The Future of the Bottle Shop Building

John Boy took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude for the enduring support from customers over the decades, and for the friendships forged along the way. He conceded that saying goodbye was a trying task.

The Bottle Shop building, owned by Boy, currently has no takers. Its future lies undetermined, mirroring the void that Sam's departure will leave in the craft beer landscape of the Triangle.