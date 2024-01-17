Sam Heughan Spotlights Traditional Scottish Dessert Cranachan

Scottish actor Sam Heughan's culinary preferences have spotlighted a traditional Scottish dessert, Cranachan, raising its profile beyond the borders of Scotland. Known globally for his role in the popular television series 'Outlander,' Heughan's love for Cranachan, a dessert deeply rooted in Scottish culture, has intrigued many.

Advertisment

The Evolution of Cranachan

Cranachan, originally a centuries-old Scottish breakfast named 'cream crowdie,' is a delightful mix of oats, heather honey, and crowdie cheese. The evolution of the dish from a breakfast staple to a festive dessert came with the addition of fresh raspberries and whisky. Despite the seasonal nature of raspberries, the dessert has become a year-round feature on many Scottish menus, largely due to the perennial availability of whisky.

A Dessert of Cultural Significance

Advertisment

The transformation of 'cream crowdie' into Cranachan underscores the dessert's cultural significance in Scotland. It is now considered a traditional Scottish dessert, often making its way into holiday menus, regardless of the availability of raspberries. The dessert's popularity, particularly during the winter, is also attributed to the continuous availability of whisky.

Sam Heughan's Influence

Heughan has played a pivotal role in Cranachan's increasing recognition outside of Scotland. His public declaration of his fondness for the dessert has piqued global interest. His appearance on Good Morning America's IGTV, where he demonstrated the making of Cranachan with Ginger Zee, further elevated the dessert's profile, indicating Heughan's considerable influence in promoting this Scottish delicacy.

Simultaneously, traditional Scottish events such as Burns Night celebrations, honouring Scotland's national bard, Robert Burns, on his birthday, January 25, 1759, have also contributed to Cranachan's popularity. These events often feature traditional Scottish meals, including haggis, neeps, tatties, and Cranachan, and are accompanied by whisky tastings, live music, poetry readings, and dancing, bringing the Scottish national identity to the fore.