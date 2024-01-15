en English
Business

Salty Mountain Sweets: A Sweet Tale of Triumph and Treats

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Salty Mountain Sweets: A Sweet Tale of Triumph and Treats

Marking its third anniversary, Salty Mountain Sweets, a family-owned business specializing in homemade desserts, is a testament to human resilience and the power of sweet treats. Founded by Jade Reichl in February 2021, this thriving enterprise has not only become a steady source of income but also an educational platform for Reichl’s daughters, Raylinn and Adelynn Chavez.

From Tragedy to Triumph

Reichl’s entrepreneurial journey is a story of triumph over adversity. Her home was destroyed by the Bear Fire of 2020, and in a bid to afford a Valentine’s Day celebration, Reichl and her daughters turned to baking. The hand-dipped chocolate strawberries they sold were an instant hit, leading to the establishment of a full-fledged dessert business named Salty Mountain Sweets.

A Haven of Sweet Delights

Salty Mountain Sweets now offers a cornucopia of delectable delights ranging from no-bake cheesecakes, cookies, and muffins to specialty desserts such as Brazilian Brigadeiros and empanadas. Catering to a diverse clientele, the menu features sugar-free, Keto-friendly, and gluten-free options. The business has grown exponentially, now selling over 120 pounds of cheesecake weekly and having its products available in four local stores.

A Family Affair

For Reichl, the business is more than just a source of income. It’s an opportunity to homeschool her daughters, teaching them valuable skills and nurturing their entrepreneurial spirit. Both girls actively participate in the business, contributing to baking, ideation, recipe creation, decoration, and customer service. Reichl’s family recipes and her own creations form the heart of the menu, each dessert a testament to the love and dedication poured into the business.

Enjoying Life’s Sweet Moments

In a world where life often feels too bitter, Salty Mountain Sweets serves as a reminder to savor the sweet moments. The business caters to special occasions, turning Valentine’s Day into their signature holiday. To stay connected with their customers and update them about new products and sales, they maintain an active presence on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

Business Food
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

