Salty Brews: A Fresh Culinary Experience Coming to North Myrtle Beach

Set to open its doors in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach, in March, Salty Brews is the newest addition to the local dining landscape. The brainchild of Heather Zanfardino, the owner of Cha House in North Myrtle Beach, the restaurant will serve an array of culinary delights, including salads, wraps, nachos, tacos, and a variety of beverages like coffee, beer, wine, and mimosas.

A Unique Dining Experience

The establishment is not just another restaurant; it promises a unique dining experience. A distinguishing feature of Salty Brews is its sushi corner, managed by renowned sushi chef Michael Roemhildt, the owner of Michael's Kitchen. This marks Roemhildt's second sushi corner location, with the first having already been opened at Hwy Nine Grillhouse in Longs in December.

Bringing a Beachy Vibe to North Myrtle Beach

Adding a fresh breath to the former Hot Dog Works location, across from Boulineau's on Sea Mountain Highway, Salty Brews is currently under construction. The design of the restaurant encapsulates a beachy theme featuring a crisp white and blue color palette. Moreover, it will include a deck, offering customers a scenic view of the beach, enhancing their dining experience.

Fulfilling a Need, Serving a Community

Zanfardino's decision to open this second restaurant was driven by the need for a coffee spot in the Cherry Grove area. With an aim to cater to both residents and tourists, Salty Brews is strategically located in proximity to hotels and the beach, making it a convenient spot for vacationers.