Salted Caramel Manila Innovates Classic Revel Bars with New Flavors

Carolyn Bonquin, the creative force behind Salted Caramel Manila, has breathed fresh life into the conventional revel bar, infusing it with exciting new flavors. Her twists on the classic include salted caramel, choco hazelnut, choco walnuts, and choco peanut butter, each offering a unique and tantalizing taste experience.

Inception of a Baking Innovation

The idea germinated when Bonquin decided to bake something distinct for her friends and family for Christmas. After various trials and constructive feedback from her husband and friends, Bonquin perfected the texture and consistency of her revel bars. They quickly became a hit, praised for their optimal sweetness and texture that marries beautifully with a cup of coffee. Bonquin’s innovation didn’t stop there. She introduced a version featuring toasted walnuts, adding a satisfying crunch to the delectable treat.

From an Instagram Story to an Online Bakery

Bonquin’s entrepreneurial journey kicked off with a single Instagram story, calling for pre-orders of her novel revel bars. This humble beginning blossomed into an online bakery capable of churning out up to 50 boxes, each containing nine revel bars, per day. The digital platform played a pivotal role in the expansion of her business, enabling her to reach a wider audience.

Future Endeavors

Bonquin has plans to continue innovating, with seasonal flavors on the horizon. In February, she aims to introduce a Filipino favorite, ube, into her revel bars. Her goal is to ensure that her creations spread joy among her customers and that Salted Caramel Manila becomes a trusted source for delicious desserts and snacks. Bonquin envisions opening a brick-and-mortar store one day and aspires for her revel bars to be recognized as iconic desserts, savored by Filipinos everywhere.