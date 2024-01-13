en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Salted Caramel Manila Innovates Classic Revel Bars with New Flavors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:45 am EST
Salted Caramel Manila Innovates Classic Revel Bars with New Flavors

Carolyn Bonquin, the creative force behind Salted Caramel Manila, has breathed fresh life into the conventional revel bar, infusing it with exciting new flavors. Her twists on the classic include salted caramel, choco hazelnut, choco walnuts, and choco peanut butter, each offering a unique and tantalizing taste experience.

Inception of a Baking Innovation

The idea germinated when Bonquin decided to bake something distinct for her friends and family for Christmas. After various trials and constructive feedback from her husband and friends, Bonquin perfected the texture and consistency of her revel bars. They quickly became a hit, praised for their optimal sweetness and texture that marries beautifully with a cup of coffee. Bonquin’s innovation didn’t stop there. She introduced a version featuring toasted walnuts, adding a satisfying crunch to the delectable treat.

From an Instagram Story to an Online Bakery

Bonquin’s entrepreneurial journey kicked off with a single Instagram story, calling for pre-orders of her novel revel bars. This humble beginning blossomed into an online bakery capable of churning out up to 50 boxes, each containing nine revel bars, per day. The digital platform played a pivotal role in the expansion of her business, enabling her to reach a wider audience.

Future Endeavors

Bonquin has plans to continue innovating, with seasonal flavors on the horizon. In February, she aims to introduce a Filipino favorite, ube, into her revel bars. Her goal is to ensure that her creations spread joy among her customers and that Salted Caramel Manila becomes a trusted source for delicious desserts and snacks. Bonquin envisions opening a brick-and-mortar store one day and aspires for her revel bars to be recognized as iconic desserts, savored by Filipinos everywhere.

0
Food Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
3 mins ago
FOA's New Initiative: Matching Grants for Rice Farmers to Mitigate Rice Shortage in Malaysia
The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (FOA) in Malaysia, under the guidance of Director-General Datuk Azulita Salim, has proposed a novel solution to tackle the shortage of local white rice in the country – matching grants for rice farmers to acquire small-scale rice mills. This initiative, which is expected to cost around RM5,000 per milling machine, is
FOA's New Initiative: Matching Grants for Rice Farmers to Mitigate Rice Shortage in Malaysia
Food Establishments in Braintree Score High in New FSA Hygiene Ratings
26 mins ago
Food Establishments in Braintree Score High in New FSA Hygiene Ratings
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
26 mins ago
Southend Establishments Shine in New Food Hygiene Ratings
Ron's and Tom's Bar & Cafe: A British Culinary Delight Now Open in Meir
6 mins ago
Ron's and Tom's Bar & Cafe: A British Culinary Delight Now Open in Meir
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
13 mins ago
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok
21 mins ago
Innovative 60-Second Microwave Baked Oats Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok
Latest Headlines
World News
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
21 seconds
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
51 seconds
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
Celtic Nears Agreement for Rapid Vienna Winger Nicolas Kuhn's Transfer
57 seconds
Celtic Nears Agreement for Rapid Vienna Winger Nicolas Kuhn's Transfer
M K Stalin Debunks Rumors of Son's Deputy Chief Ministerial Appointment
1 min
M K Stalin Debunks Rumors of Son's Deputy Chief Ministerial Appointment
Frank Sanchez: The Undefeated Heavyweight Boxer Awaiting His Elite Battle
1 min
Frank Sanchez: The Undefeated Heavyweight Boxer Awaiting His Elite Battle
Franco Debono's Potential Return to Politics Backed by PN's Roberta Bonello Felice
1 min
Franco Debono's Potential Return to Politics Backed by PN's Roberta Bonello Felice
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
2 mins
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
Biden's Strategic Contrast with Trump for 2024 Campaign: A Call for Progress and Stability
2 mins
Biden's Strategic Contrast with Trump for 2024 Campaign: A Call for Progress and Stability
Manchester United Eyes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: A Feasible Transfer or Mere Speculation?
2 mins
Manchester United Eyes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: A Feasible Transfer or Mere Speculation?
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
44 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app