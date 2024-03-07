Salt & Straw Rolls Out Cereal-sly Delicious Ice Cream Series for March

Salt & Straw is set to captivate the hearts of cereal and ice cream lovers alike with its launch of a whimsical, limited-edition ice cream series this March. Dubbed Cereal-sly Delicious, the series offers an exciting twist on breakfast favorites by transforming them into creamy delights. Lucky Charms, Peanut Butter Brownie Cereal Puffs, and Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam headline the lineup, which also features unique creations like Zombie w/ Coconut & Pandan and Cocoa Puffs 'n Cold Brew. These innovative flavors are poised to provide an unparalleled dessert experience at Salt & Straw scoop shops and online.

Breakfast Meets Dessert

Cereals have long held a special place in the pantheon of comfort foods, often evoking nostalgia and joy with their colorful boxes and whimsical shapes. Salt & Straw takes this a step further by infusing these familiar flavors with its artisanal ice cream, creating a series that bridges the gap between the first meal of the day and dessert. The Pots of Gold & Rainbow flavor, for instance, encapsulates the essence of Lucky Charms, blending the sweet, marshmallowy goodness with creamy, sweetened cereal milk ice cream. This innovative approach not only celebrates National Cereal Day but also elevates cereal from a breakfast staple to a dessert delicacy.

Inventive Flavors

The Cereal-sly Delicious series is distinguished by its inventive pairings and commitment to quality. Zombie w/ Coconut & Pandan offers a vegan option, incorporating OffLimits's Zombie cereal into a coconut and pandan-flavored base, while Cocoa Puffs 'n Cold Brew caters to coffee aficionados with its Intelligentsia cold brew kick. Each flavor is crafted to capture the essence of the cereal it represents, while offering a fresh and delightful twist that appeals to both traditional ice cream lovers and those seeking a novel dessert experience.

Where to Find Them

For those eager to dive into this cereal-infused wonderland, Salt & Straw scoop shops in the Arts District, Venice, and Old Pasadena, among other locations, will be offering these delightful concoctions throughout March. The option to purchase pints for home enjoyment also exists, allowing fans to savor these treats during breakfast or any time of day. This limited-time offer invites customers to revisit their favorite childhood cereals in an entirely new and indulgent form, promising a memorable dessert experience that blurs the lines between traditional meal categories.

As the month of March unfolds, Salt & Straw's Cereal-sly Delicious series stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of cereal and its potential for innovation in the culinary world. By reimagining these classic flavors as premium ice cream, the brand not only honors the joy and nostalgia associated with cereal but also challenges our perceptions of dessert, offering a playful and deliciously unexpected twist on comfort food classics. Whether you're a cereal aficionado or an ice cream enthusiast, this series promises to delight and surprise with every scoop.