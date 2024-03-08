Sakura Season Spirit: House of Suntory Unveils Roku Gin Limited Edition

As spring heralds its arrival, House of Suntory celebrates with a captivating new launch - the Roku Sakura Bloom Edition gin. Distilled with a unique blend of botanicals, this limited edition gin pays homage to Japan's enchanting cherry blossom season and the age-old hanami festivals.

James Bowker, the global advocacy manager at Beam Suntory, shares insights into the traditional Japanese concept of shun, a philosophy deeply woven into the fabric of the Roku Sakura Bloom Edition. This concept celebrates the peak freshness and vitality of nature's offerings, a principle that has guided the selection of the gin's botanicals.

Botanical Brilliance: A Blend of Tradition and Nature

The Roku Sakura Bloom Edition is a masterful blend of traditional gin botanicals and six Japanese botanicals - sakura flowers and leaves, sencha and gyokuro tea, yuzu peel, and sansho pepper. These ingredients are meticulously selected and harvested at their prime, embodying the essence of shun.

The gin's aromatic profile is a tribute to the spring season, featuring fragrant notes of fresh flowers, red berries, and cherries, complemented by a palate of red cherries, strawberry, Cherry Drops candy, pink grapefruit citrus, sansho spice, and a subtle hint of saltiness.

Experience the Essence of Spring

The Roku Sakura Bloom Edition invites gin enthusiasts to experience the essence of spring through its vibrant flavors and aromas. This special edition not only captures the spirit of the cherry blossom season but also offers a glimpse into the meticulous craftsmanship and cultural heritage of House of Suntory.

Whether enjoyed in a classic G&T garnished with pink grapefruit or savored neat, this gin promises a tasting journey that celebrates the transitional beauty of spring. Available for purchase at select retailers including Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Waitrose, it is a must-try for those seeking to immerse themselves in the flavors of the season.

Embracing Japanese Tradition and Innovation

House of Suntory's Roku Sakura Bloom Edition stands as a testament to the brand's dedication to embracing and innovating upon traditional Japanese practices. By integrating the concept of shun into their distillation process, they have crafted a gin that not only resonates with the cultural significance of the cherry blossom season but also pushes the boundaries of traditional gin making.

This launch is a reflection of Suntory's commitment to creating spirits that are deeply rooted in Japanese tradition while exploring new dimensions of flavor and craftsmanship.

As we welcome the spring season, the Roku Sakura Bloom Edition offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the beauty and vibrancy of nature. This limited edition gin is more than just a beverage; it is an invitation to explore the rich tapestry of Japanese culture and the art of gin making.

Through its nuanced flavors and aromatic complexity, it beckons us to savor the fleeting moments of spring, reminding us of the transformative power of nature and the importance of embracing the present.