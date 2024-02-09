Saison de Frai: A Unique Apple Brandy Supporting Conservation

In the quaint town of Tamworth, New Hampshire, nestled amidst the lush wilderness, a distinctive distillery has been concocting spirits that encapsulate the essence of nature. Tamworth Distilling, renowned for their innovative approach to spirit-making, recently unveiled their latest creation: Saison de Frai, an apple brandy that not only appeals to the palate but also contributes to an important cause.

Advertisment

A Toast to Conservation: The Genesis of Saison de Frai

Saison de Frai, meaning 'spawning season' in French, is a testament to Tamworth's commitment to embracing local flavors and supporting environmental conservation. This unique apple brandy features an unexpected ingredient - smoked trout distillate - derived from trout caught in the pristine waters of the Swift River.

Steve Grasse, the creative mastermind behind Tamworth Distilling, explains the inspiration behind Saison de Frai: "We wanted to create a spirit that captures the essence of the outdoors and simultaneously supports habitat conservation for cold water trout species."

Advertisment

Each 200mL bottle of Saison de Frai contains a delightful surprise: edible trout roe. This novel addition adds an intriguing texture and taste to the spirit, making it a truly unique offering in the world of craft distilling.

A Symphony of Flavors: The Tasting Notes

Saison de Frai greets the senses with a harmonious blend of smoky and fresh apple scents. Upon first sip, one encounters an unexpected yet pleasantly smoky flavor with a smooth finish. The smoked trout taste is subtler than anticipated, allowing the apple brandy's character to shine through.

Advertisment

Tasting reviews have praised Saison de Frai for its refreshing nature, with recommendations to enjoy it in stream side cocktails or during drift-boat trips. For those who prefer indoor indulgence, the brandy can be relished straight from a chilled flask over ice, accompanied by aromatic bitters and bourbon cherries.

Raising a Glass to a Greater Cause

Tamworth Distilling's dedication to habitat conservation extends beyond the creation of Saison de Frai. A portion of the sales from each bottle is donated to Trout Unlimited, an organization committed to protecting cold-water fisheries and their surrounding ecosystems.

By choosing to savor Saison de Frai, consumers contribute to the preservation of the Swift River's delicate ecosystem, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the natural beauty and resources that Tamworth Distilling proudly celebrates in their spirits.

As the sun sets on another day in Tamworth, New Hampshire, the ripples of the Swift River echo the sentiments of Steve Grasse and his team: "In every sip of Saison de Frai, we hope to inspire a deeper appreciation for the great outdoors and the vital role we all play in preserving it."