Saint Germain Bakery: Expanding Horizons with New Store in Mississauga

Embarking on a new chapter in its journey, the renowned Saint Germain Bakery, a staple in the Canadian bakery industry, has unveiled a fresh addition to its chain with a new store in Mississauga’s popular Square One Shopping Centre. The inauguration of this new location, nestled on Level 2 by Entrance 8 adjacent to Simons, occurred in the last month of the year, marking a victorious end to 2023.

Legacy Rooted in Global Collaboration

Tracing its roots back to 1984, Saint Germain Bakery’s rich history is colored with international collaboration. The bakery has consistently sought the expertise of top-tier pastry chefs from cultural hubs of the culinary world like France, Japan, Hong Kong, and Australia. This global integration of baking techniques has fostered a unique artistry within the bakery, setting it apart in a crowded market.

Recognized Excellence

Not one to rest on its laurels, Saint Germain Bakery’s commitment to delivering superior quality is reflected in its impressive achievements. Among the most notable of these are the awards it has garnered at the prestigious Culinary Olympics. These accolades serve as a testament to the bakery’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its relentless pursuit of perfection.

Diverse Product Range

The bakery’s product assortment is a veritable celebration of diversity. Customers are spoilt for choice with a broad selection of cakes, including unique flavors like chestnut, chocolate, Black Forest, and the exotic durian. But the bakery’s offerings extend beyond just cakes. Their menu also features a variety of bread and pastries, from the quintessential croissants and pineapple buns to the wholesome harvest grain bread, ensuring there’s something to satiate every palate.