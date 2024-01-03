Sainsbury’s Shopper Finds Brandy Cream for 1p, Sparks Online Frenzy

A recent find has set the internet abuzz, with a customer snagging what’s being hailed as “the best bargain of the year” at a Sainsbury’s supermarket. The shopper discovered 500ml tubs of brandy cream on sale for a mere penny each, significantly down from the original price of £4.50. This unexpected revelation was shared on the popular subreddit r/CasualUK by the user Doublebow.

The Bargain Find and Its Online Frenzy

In a post accompanied by a picture showcasing numerous tubs available at this dramatically low price, Doublebow requested suggestions on how to utilize 20 tubs of brandy cream. The post garnered considerable attention, with other Reddit users chiming in with creative ideas ranging from using the cream in coffee to employing it as a whipped filling for various desserts. The users, however, stressed the importance of quick utilization due to the perishable nature of the product.

Sharing Bargain Stories

As the discussion unfolded, some members of the online community shared personal anecdotes of stumbling upon similar bargains in the past. The whirlwind of excitement was not just confined to the Reddit thread. The Sainsbury’s brandy cream was also briefly listed at the low price on the supermarket’s online site, leading to a rush of customers trying to score the deal. However, the product quickly went out of stock.

Pricing Strategy and Official Response

The significant markdown in price is believed to be due to an excess of stock following the Christmas season. A spokesperson from Sainsbury’s confirmed the situation, stating that such deals are subject to availability and are only available while supplies last. This incident is a testament to the unexpected treasures that can be found in post-holiday sales, showing that a keen eye and a bit of luck can lead to an amazing bargain.