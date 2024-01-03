en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Sainsbury’s Shocks Shoppers with 1p Brandy Cream Deal

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Sainsbury’s Shocks Shoppers with 1p Brandy Cream Deal

Shoppers at Sainsbury’s supermarkets have spotted a remarkable bargain on the store’s Extra Thick Brandy Cream, with 250ml tubs going for a mere 1p each. This surprising discovery was shared on the popular r/CasualUK subreddit by a user who found themselves with 20 tubs of the product and sought creative suggestions for its use. Fellow Redditors proposed adding the cream to coffee or using it as a decadent filling for an array of desserts.

The Markdown Strategy

The dramatic price reduction is part of Sainsbury’s strategy to clear surplus stock of this festive item before it reaches its expiration date, especially now that the Christmas season has concluded. Originally priced at £4.50, the brandy cream was quickly snapped up by astute shoppers and swiftly went out of stock both in physical stores and on the supermarket’s online platform.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s confirmed that the offer was on the table while supplies lasted, subject to availability. This markdown strategy extends beyond the brandy cream, as Sainsbury’s has also slashed the prices of its own brand of festive cheeses to a mere 19p. This unprecedented discount led to customers flocking to stores to cash in on the sales.

Post-Holiday Inventory Management

These significant discounts are an integral part of the retailer’s post-holiday inventory management, aiming to sell off products that are nearing their expiration date. This approach not only clears out old inventory but also provides customers with exceptional value.

Long History of Deals

This is not the first time Sainsbury’s has reduced a product to such drastic extents. The supermarket previously made headlines for slashing the price of Bailey’s Extra Thick Cream. Additionally, Sainsbury’s was recently named the fifth cheapest UK supermarket, with an average total basket price of £87.79, further cementing its reputation for providing excellent value to its customers.

0
Food
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
10 mins ago
Costco Introduces Vegan Cookie Dough: A Hit Raw, Mixed Reviews When Baked
Marking a new addition in the frozen food aisle, Costco has introduced EatPastry’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, a product that is piquing the curiosity of shoppers. This dairy-free delicacy is sold in a substantial 3-pound container for a mere $8.99, offering a treat that can be savored raw or baked. As a nod to the
Costco Introduces Vegan Cookie Dough: A Hit Raw, Mixed Reviews When Baked
The End of an Era: Coca-Cola Discontinues Northern Neck Ginger Ale
14 mins ago
The End of an Era: Coca-Cola Discontinues Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The Art of Pairing Books with Beverages: A Winter Reading Guide
19 mins ago
The Art of Pairing Books with Beverages: A Winter Reading Guide
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
10 mins ago
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
11 mins ago
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
BurgerFi International, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference
13 mins ago
BurgerFi International, Inc. to Host Fireside Chat at the 26th Annual ICR Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
48 seconds
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
49 seconds
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
55 seconds
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
1 min
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
2 mins
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
2 mins
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
2 mins
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
2 mins
Biden Administration Encourages Federal Employees to Increase Voter Participation: A Closer Look
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
2 mins
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
41 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app