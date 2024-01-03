Sainsbury’s Shocks Shoppers with 1p Brandy Cream Deal

Shoppers at Sainsbury’s supermarkets have spotted a remarkable bargain on the store’s Extra Thick Brandy Cream, with 250ml tubs going for a mere 1p each. This surprising discovery was shared on the popular r/CasualUK subreddit by a user who found themselves with 20 tubs of the product and sought creative suggestions for its use. Fellow Redditors proposed adding the cream to coffee or using it as a decadent filling for an array of desserts.

The Markdown Strategy

The dramatic price reduction is part of Sainsbury’s strategy to clear surplus stock of this festive item before it reaches its expiration date, especially now that the Christmas season has concluded. Originally priced at £4.50, the brandy cream was quickly snapped up by astute shoppers and swiftly went out of stock both in physical stores and on the supermarket’s online platform.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s confirmed that the offer was on the table while supplies lasted, subject to availability. This markdown strategy extends beyond the brandy cream, as Sainsbury’s has also slashed the prices of its own brand of festive cheeses to a mere 19p. This unprecedented discount led to customers flocking to stores to cash in on the sales.

Post-Holiday Inventory Management

These significant discounts are an integral part of the retailer’s post-holiday inventory management, aiming to sell off products that are nearing their expiration date. This approach not only clears out old inventory but also provides customers with exceptional value.

Long History of Deals

This is not the first time Sainsbury’s has reduced a product to such drastic extents. The supermarket previously made headlines for slashing the price of Bailey’s Extra Thick Cream. Additionally, Sainsbury’s was recently named the fifth cheapest UK supermarket, with an average total basket price of £87.79, further cementing its reputation for providing excellent value to its customers.